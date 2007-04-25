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Poster of Turning Green
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Turning Green
5.4

Turning Green

, 2005
Turning Green
USA, Ireland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Turning Green
5.4

Synopsis

Set in late 1970s Ireland, it tells the story of 16-year-old James Powers, an American who finds himself lost after his mother dies and he is forced to live with his three Irish aunts. Displaced and depressed, he longs for a way to make it back to America. One lucky weekend in London, James discovers pornography and, desperate for cash, he decides to sell them back in Ireland. His success spreads wildly. After finding a possible way home, he must decide where home really is, and finds that one's place in the world is all a state of mind.

Cast

Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Bill the Breaker
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
Bill the Bookie
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney
Tom
Donal Gallery
James
Killian Morgan
Pete
Billie Traynor
Aunt Catherine
Billie Traynor
Aunt Catherine
Deirdre Monaghan
Aunt Maggie
Brid Ni Chionaola
Aunt Nora
Frank Kelly
Father O'Hara
Donagh Deeney
Mickey
Director Michael Aimette, John G. Hofmann
Writer Michael Aimette, John G. Hofmann
Composer Scott Brittingham, Mitch Davis, Brian D. Seymour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 25 April 2007
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Curbside Pictures LLC, Indalo Productions, Net Return Entertainment
Also known as
Turning Green, Volviéndose verde, Elvágyódás, Traffici proibiti, Turning reen - vihreän saaren vangit, Зелена улица

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 March 2023

Quotes

James It was true, I was changing Ireland, like Michael Collins and Eamon de Valera... or that guy from Thin Lizzy.
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