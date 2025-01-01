Меню
Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1993 году

Место проведения Зал Дороти Чендлер, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 29 марта 1993
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Клинт Иствуд
Победитель
Все номинанты
Запах женщины 8.0
Запах женщины Scent of a Woman
Мартин Брест
Несколько хороших парней 7.9
Несколько хороших парней A Few Good Men
Роб Райнер, David Brown, Andrew Scheinman
Несколько хороших парней 7.9
Несколько хороших парней A Few Good Men
Роб Райнер, David Brown, Andrew Scheinman
Жестокая игра 6.7
Жестокая игра Crying Game
Стивен Вули
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Ismail Merchant
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Аль Пачино
Аль Пачино
Запах женщины
Победитель
Все номинанты
Стивен Ри
Стивен Ри
Жестокая игра
Роберт Дауни-младший
Роберт Дауни-младший
Чаплин
Клинт Иствуд
Клинт Иствуд
Непрощенный
Дензел Вашингтон
Дензел Вашингтон
Малкольм Икс
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Эмма Томпсон
Эмма Томпсон
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд
Победитель
Все номинанты
Катрин Денев
Катрин Денев
Индокитай
Мишель Пфайффер
Мишель Пфайффер
Поле любви
Сьюзен Сарандон
Сьюзен Сарандон
Масло Лоренцо
Мэри МакДоннелл
Мэри МакДоннелл
Рыба страсти
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Джин Хэкмен
Джин Хэкмен
Непрощенный
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аль Пачино
Аль Пачино
Американцы
Джей Дэвидсон
Жестокая игра
Джек Николсон
Джек Николсон
Несколько хороших парней
Дэвид Пэймер
Дэвид Пэймер
Мистер субботний вечер
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Мариса Томей
Мариса Томей
Мой кузен Винни
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джоан Плоурайт
Джоан Плоурайт
Колдовской апрель
Ванесса Редгрейв
Ванесса Редгрейв
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд
Джуди Дэвис
Джуди Дэвис
Мужья и жены
Миранда Ричардсон
Миранда Ричардсон
Ущерб
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Клинт Иствуд
Клинт Иствуд
Непрощенный
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джеймс Айвори
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд
Мартин Брест
Мартин Брест
Запах женщины
Нил Джордан
Нил Джордан
Жестокая игра
Роберт Олтмен
Роберт Олтмен
Игрок
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Там, где течет река 7.7
Там, где течет река River Runs Through It, A
Филип Руссело
Победитель
Все номинанты
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Jack N. Green
Хоффа 6.6
Хоффа Hoffa
Stephen H. Burum
Любовник 6.9
Любовник L'amant
Robert Fraisse
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Tony Pierce-Roberts
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Дракула 7.6
Дракула Dracula
Eiko Ishioka
Победитель
Все номинанты
Колдовской апрель 7.4
Колдовской апрель Enchanted April
Sheena Napier
Малкольм Икс 7.6
Малкольм Икс Malcolm X
Ruth E. Carter
Игрушки 5.1
Игрушки Toys
Albert Wolsky
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Joel Cox
Победитель
Все номинанты
Основной инстинкт 6.5
Основной инстинкт Basic Instinct
Frank J. Urioste
Несколько хороших парней 7.9
Несколько хороших парней A Few Good Men
Robert Leighton
Жестокая игра 6.7
Жестокая игра Crying Game
Kant Pan
Игрок 7.2
Игрок The Player
Geraldine Peroni
Oscar / Лучший грим и причёски
Дракула 7.6
Дракула Dracula
Michèle Burke, Greg Cannom, Matthew W. Mungle
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бэтмен возвращается 7.2
Бэтмен возвращается Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Ronnie Specter, Стэн Уинстон
Хоффа 6.6
Хоффа Hoffa
John Blake, Greg Cannom, Ve Neill
Бэтмен возвращается 7.2
Бэтмен возвращается Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Ronnie Specter, Стэн Уинстон
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
Alan Menken
Победитель
Все номинанты
Там, где течет река 7.7
Там, где течет река River Runs Through It, A
Mark Isham
Чаплин 7.6
Чаплин Chaplin
John Barry
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Ричард Роббинс
Основной инстинкт 6.5
Основной инстинкт Basic Instinct
Jerry Goldsmith
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
Tim Rice, Alan Menken For the song "A Whole New World"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Friend Like Me." Howard Ashman's nomination was posthumous.
Короли Мамбо 6.5
Короли Мамбо Mambo Kings
Арни Глимчер, Robert Kraft For the song "Beautiful Maria of My Soul"
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Friend Like Me." Howard Ashman's nomination was posthumous.
Телохранитель 7.2
Телохранитель The Bodyguard
David Foster, Linda Thompson For the song "I Have Nothing"
Телохранитель 7.2
Телохранитель The Bodyguard
Jud Friedman, Allan Rich For the song "Run to You"
Короли Мамбо 6.5
Короли Мамбо Mambo Kings
Арни Глимчер, Robert Kraft For the song "Beautiful Maria of My Soul"
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
Победитель
Все номинанты
Чаплин 7.6
Чаплин Chaplin
Chris Butler, Stuart Craig
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Janice Blackie-Goodine, Henry Bumstead
Игрушки 5.1
Игрушки Toys
Linda DeScenna, Ferdinando Scarfiotti
Чаплин 7.6
Чаплин Chaplin
Chris Butler, Stuart Craig
Дракула 7.6
Дракула Dracula
Garrett Lewis, Томас Сандерс
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
Смерть ей к лицу 7.0
Смерть ей к лицу Death Becomes Her
Doug Chiang, Ken Ralston, Douglas Smythe, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бэтмен возвращается 7.2
Бэтмен возвращается Batman Returns
Craig Barron, Джон Бруно, Michael L. Fink, Dennis Skotak
Чужой 3 7.1
Чужой 3 Alien 3
Ричард Эдлунд, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Чужой 3 7.1
Чужой 3 Alien 3
Ричард Эдлунд, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд 7.1
Усадьба Хауардс-Энд Howards End
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala Ruth Prawer Jhabvala was not present at the awards ceremony. Co-presenters Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman accepted the award on her behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Там, где течет река 7.7
Там, где течет река River Runs Through It, A
Ричард Фриденберг
Колдовской апрель 7.4
Колдовской апрель Enchanted April
Питер Барнс
Запах женщины 8.0
Запах женщины Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
Игрок 7.2
Игрок The Player
Майкл Толкин
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase
Joan C. Gratz
Победитель
Все номинанты
Screen Play Screen Play
Barry Purves
Adam Adam
Питер Лорд
The Sandman The Sandman
Paul Berry
Words, Words, Words Reci, reci, reci...
Михаэла Павлатова
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
The Panama Deception The Panama Deception
David Kasper, Barbara Trent
Победитель
Все номинанты
Fires of Kuwait Fires of Kuwait
Sally Dundas
Liberators: Fighting on Two Fronts in World War II Liberators: Fighting on Two Fronts in World War II
William Miles, Nina Rosenblum
Changing Our Minds: The Story of Dr. Evelyn Hooker Changing Our Minds: The Story of Dr. Evelyn Hooker
David Haugland
Liberators: Fighting on Two Fronts in World War II Liberators: Fighting on Two Fronts in World War II
William Miles, Nina Rosenblum
Music for the Movies: Bernard Herrmann Music for the Movies: Bernard Herrmann
Roma Baran, Margaret Smilow
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
Educating Peter Educating Peter
Thomas C. Goodwin, Gerardine Wurzburg
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein
Sally Bochner, Richard Elson
At the Edge of Conquest: The Journey of Chief Wai-Wai At the Edge of Conquest: The Journey of Chief Wai-Wai
Geoffrey O'Connor
Beyond Imagining: Margaret Anderson and the 'Little Review' Beyond Imagining: Margaret Anderson and the 'Little Review'
Wendy L. Weinberg
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Dorothy Fadiman
Oscar / Лучший звуковой монтаж
Дракула 7.6
Дракула Dracula
Tom C. McCarthy, David E. Stone
Победитель
Все номинанты
В осаде 7.1
В осаде Under Siege
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
Mark A. Mangini
Oscar / Лучший фильм на иностранном языке
Индокитай 7.3
Индокитай Indochine
France.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Урга: Территория любви 8.0
Урга: Территория любви Urga
Russia.
Место в мире 7.7
Место в мире Un lugar en el mundo
Uruguay. [Note: This is not an official nomination. After nominations were announced, information came to light that showed that this film was wholly produced in Argentina, and had insufficient Uruguayan artistic control. The film was declared ineligible and removed from the final ballot.]
Данс 7.5
Данс Daens
Belgium.
Штонк! 7.1
Штонк! Schtonk
Germany.
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Omnibus Omnibus
Sam Karmann
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cruise Control Cruise Control
Matt Palmieri
The Lady in Waiting The Lady in Waiting
Christian Taylor
Swan Song Swan Song
Кеннет Брана
Contact Contact
Джонатан Дэрби, Jana Sue Memel
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Жестокая игра 6.7
Жестокая игра Crying Game
Нил Джордан
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рыба страсти 7.4
Рыба страсти Passion Fish
Джон Сейлз
Мужья и жены 7.7
Мужья и жены Husbands And Wives
Вуди Аллен
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Дэвид Уэбб Пиплз
Масло Лоренцо 7.6
Масло Лоренцо Lorenzo's Oil
Джордж Миллер, Nick Enright
Oscar / Лучший звук
Последний из Могикан 8.1
Последний из Могикан The Last of the Mohicans
Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins, Simon Kaye, Mark Smith
Победитель
Все номинанты
Непрощенный 7.8
Непрощенный Unforgiven
Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rob Young, Rick Alexander
Аладдин 8.1
Аладдин Aladdin
David J. Hudson, Doc Kane, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
В осаде 7.1
В осаде Under Siege
Rick Hart, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith
Несколько хороших парней 7.9
Несколько хороших парней A Few Good Men
Robert Eber, Rick Kline, Kevin O'Connell
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Kenny Bates
For the design and development of the Bates Decelerator System, which provides a means for significantly increasing the safety of very high stunt falls.
Победитель
Don Earl
For camera design (Mayer), the optical design (Kraemer/Spirawski), the opto-mechanical design (Eslick) and the technical support (Earl) in developing the Panavision System 65 Studio Sync Sound Reflex Camera for 65mm motion picture photography.
Победитель
Anthony A. Apodaca
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Дуглас Трамбалл
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Победитель
Robert Auguste
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Победитель
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Petro Vlahos
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Победитель
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Erich Kaestner
Победитель
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Одри Хепберн
Одри Хепберн
The award, which was voted prior to her death, was presented posthumously. Her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer accepted the award at the ceremony.
Победитель
Элизабет Тейлор
Элизабет Тейлор
Победитель
