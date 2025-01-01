Uruguay. [Note: This is not an official nomination. After nominations were announced, information came to light that showed that this film was wholly produced in Argentina, and had insufficient Uruguayan artistic control. The film was declared ineligible and removed from the final ballot.]
For the design and development of the Bates Decelerator System, which provides a means for significantly increasing the safety of very high stunt falls.
Победитель
Don Earl
For camera design (Mayer), the optical design (Kraemer/Spirawski), the opto-mechanical design (Eslick) and the technical support (Earl) in developing the Panavision System 65 Studio Sync Sound Reflex Camera for 65mm motion picture photography.
Победитель
Anthony A. Apodaca
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Anthony A. Apodaca
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Победитель
Дуглас Трамбалл
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Победитель
Robert Auguste
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).