Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1939 году

Место проведения Biltmore Hotel, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 23 февраля 1939
Oscar / Лучший фильм
С собой не унесешь 8.1
С собой не унесешь You Can't Take It With You
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Город мальчиков 7.7
Город мальчиков Boys Town
Цитадель 7.0
Цитадель The Citadel
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Иезавель 7.0
Иезавель Jezebel
Пигмалион 7.9
Пигмалион Pygmalion
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Великая иллюзия 8.3
Великая иллюзия Illusion grande, La
Приключения Робин Гуда 8.0
Приключения Робин Гуда The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Спенсер Трэйси
Спенсер Трэйси
Город мальчиков Spencer Tracy was not present at the awards ceremony. His wife Louise Treadwell accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Шарль Буайе
Шарль Буайе
Алжир
Лесли Ховард
Пигмалион
Роберт Донат
Цитадель
Джеймс Кэгни
Джеймс Кэгни
Ангелы с грязными лицами
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Бетт Дэвис
Бетт Дэвис
Иезавель On 19 July 2001 Steven Spielberg purchased Davis' Oscar statuette at a Christie's auction and returned it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This was the second time in five years Spielberg did so to protect an Oscar from further commercial exploitation.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Норма Ширер
Норма Ширер
Мария-Антуанетта
Уэнди Хиллер
Пигмалион
Фэй Бейнтер
White Banners
Маргарет Салливан
Три товарища
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Уолтер Бреннан
Kentucky
Победитель
Все номинанты
Роберт Морли
Роберт Морли
Мария-Антуанетта
Бэзил Рэтбоун
If I Were King
Джон Гарфилд
Four Daughters
Джин Локхарт
Алжир
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Фэй Бейнтер
Иезавель
Победитель
Все номинанты
Билли Бурк
Merrily We Live
Спринг Байинтон
С собой не унесешь
Милица Корьюс
Большой вальс
Бьюла Бонди
Of Human Hearts
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Фрэнк Капра
С собой не унесешь
Победитель
Все номинанты
Норман Таурог
Город мальчиков
Майкл Кертиц
Майкл Кертиц
Four Daughters
Майкл Кертиц
Майкл Кертиц
Ангелы с грязными лицами
Кинг Видор
Цитадель
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Большой вальс 6.7
Большой вальс The Great Waltz
Joseph Ruttenberg
Победитель
Все номинанты
Алжир 6.6
Алжир Algiers
James Wong Howe
С собой не унесешь 8.1
С собой не унесешь You Can't Take It With You
Joseph Walker
Иезавель 7.0
Иезавель Jezebel
Ernest Haller
Суэц 6.6
Суэц Suez
J. Peverell Marley
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
Robert De Grasse
Последний корсар 6.6
Последний корсар The Buccaneer
Victor Milner
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Leon Shamroy
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Norbert Brodine
Секрет актрисы 7.1
Секрет актрисы Mad About Music
Joseph A. Valentine
Army Girl Army Girl
Ernest Miller, Harry J. Wild
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Приключения Робин Гуда 8.0
Приключения Робин Гуда The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Ralph Dawson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Barbara McLean
С собой не унесешь 8.1
С собой не унесешь You Can't Take It With You
Gene Havlick
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Tom Held
Большой вальс 6.7
Большой вальс The Great Waltz
Tom Held
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Приключения Робин Гуда 8.0
Приключения Робин Гуда The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Победитель
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Альфред Ньюман
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секрет актрисы 7.1
Секрет актрисы Mad About Music
Charles Previn, Фрэнк Скиннер
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Franz Waxman
Breaking the Ice Breaking the Ice
Виктор Янг
Мария-Антуанетта 7.4
Мария-Антуанетта Marie Antoinette
Herbert Stothart
The Goldwyn Follies The Goldwyn Follies
Альфред Ньюман
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Herbert Stothart
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Franz Waxman
Секрет актрисы 7.1
Секрет актрисы Mad About Music
Charles Previn, Фрэнк Скиннер
Army Girl Army Girl
Виктор Янг
Суэц 6.6
Суэц Suez
Louis Silvers
Pacific Liner Pacific Liner
Robert Russell Bennett
Tropic Holiday Tropic Holiday
Boris Morros
Girls' School Girls' School
Morris Stoloff, Gregory Stone
Block-Heads Block-Heads
Marvin Hatley
Иезавель 7.0
Иезавель Jezebel
Макс Стайнер
If I Were King If I Were King
Ричард Хэйгимэн
There Goes My Heart There Goes My Heart
Marvin Hatley
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Альфред Ньюман
Girls' School Girls' School
Morris Stoloff, Gregory Stone
Blockade Blockade
Werner Janssen
Carefree Carefree
Victor Baravalle
Storm Over Bengal Storm Over Bengal
Cy Feuer
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
The Big Broadcast of 1938 The Big Broadcast of 1938
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Thanks for the Memory".
Победитель
The Big Broadcast of 1938 The Big Broadcast of 1938
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Thanks for the Memory".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Carefree Carefree
Irving Berlin For the song "Change Partners and Dance with Me".
Going Places Going Places
Johnny Mercer, Harry Warren For the song "Jeepers Creepers".
The Lady Objects The Lady Objects
Oscar Hammerstein II, Ben Oakland For the song "A Mist Over the Moon".
Mannequin Mannequin
Chet Forrest, Edward Ward, Bob Wright For the song "Always and Always".
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Phil Charig, Arthur Quenzer For the song "Merrily We Live".
Тот самый возраст 6.6
Тот самый возраст That Certain Age
Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson For the song "My Own".
Mannequin Mannequin
Chet Forrest, Edward Ward, Bob Wright For the song "Always and Always".
Under Western Stars Under Western Stars
Johnny Marvin For the song "Dust".
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Lionel Newman, Arthur Quenzer For the song "The Cowboy and the Lady".
Тот самый возраст 6.6
Тот самый возраст That Certain Age
Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson For the song "My Own".
The Lady Objects The Lady Objects
Oscar Hammerstein II, Ben Oakland For the song "A Mist Over the Moon".
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Irving Berlin For the song "Now It Can Be Told".
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Приключения Робин Гуда 8.0
Приключения Робин Гуда The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Carl Jules Weyl
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Bernard Herzbrun, Boris Leven
Праздник 7.8
Праздник Holiday
Lionel Banks, Stephen Goosson
The Goldwyn Follies The Goldwyn Follies
Richard Day
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Lyle R. Wheeler
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Charles D. Hall
Алжир 6.6
Алжир Algiers
Alexander Toluboff
Секрет актрисы 7.1
Секрет актрисы Mad About Music
Jack Otterson
Carefree Carefree
Van Nest Polglase
If I Were King If I Were King
Hans Dreier, John B. Goodman
Мария-Антуанетта 7.4
Мария-Антуанетта Marie Antoinette
Седрик Гиббонс
If I Were King If I Were King
Hans Dreier, John B. Goodman
Праздник 7.8
Праздник Holiday
Lionel Banks, Stephen Goosson
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Bernard Herzbrun, Boris Leven
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Пигмалион 7.9
Пигмалион Pygmalion
Йен Далримпл, Cecil Lewis, W.P. Lipscomb, George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw was not present at the ceremony. When presenter Lloyd C. Douglas announced that Pygmalion has won the Oscar he joked "Mr. Shaw's story now is as original as it was three thousand years ago". Shaw's reaction to the award was not enthusiastic as he is quoted as saying "It's an insult for them to offer me any honour, as if they had never heard of me before - and it's very likely they never have. They might as well send some honour to George for being King of England". Although popular legend says Shaw never received the Oscar, when Mary Pickford visited him she reported that he was on his mantle. When Shaw died in 1950 his home at Ayot St Lawrence became a museum. By this time his Oscar statuette was so tarnished, the curator believed it had no value and used it as a door stop. It has since been repaired and is now on displayed at the museum.
Победитель
Пигмалион 7.9
Пигмалион Pygmalion
Йен Далримпл, Cecil Lewis, W.P. Lipscomb, George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw was not present at the ceremony. When presenter Lloyd C. Douglas announced that Pygmalion has won the Oscar he joked "Mr. Shaw's story now is as original as it was three thousand years ago". Shaw's reaction to the award was not enthusiastic as he is quoted as saying "It's an insult for them to offer me any honour, as if they had never heard of me before - and it's very likely they never have. They might as well send some honour to George for being King of England". Although popular legend says Shaw never received the Oscar, when Mary Pickford visited him she reported that he was on his mantle. When Shaw died in 1950 his home at Ayot St Lawrence became a museum. By this time his Oscar statuette was so tarnished, the curator believed it had no value and used it as a door stop. It has since been repaired and is now on displayed at the museum.
Победитель
Все номинанты
С собой не унесешь 8.1
С собой не унесешь You Can't Take It With You
Robert Riskin
Город мальчиков 7.7
Город мальчиков Boys Town
John Meehan, Dore Schary
Цитадель 7.0
Цитадель The Citadel
Йен Далримпл, Elizabeth Hill, Frank Wead
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Lenore J. Coffee, Julius J. Epstein
Город мальчиков 7.7
Город мальчиков Boys Town
John Meehan, Dore Schary
Цитадель 7.0
Цитадель The Citadel
Йен Далримпл, Elizabeth Hill, Frank Wead
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
Ferdinand the Bull Ferdinand the Bull
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Все номинанты
Mother Goose Goes Hollywood Mother Goose Goes Hollywood
Уолт Дисней
Brave Little Tailor Brave Little Tailor
Уолт Дисней
Hunky and Spunky Hunky and Spunky
Good Scouts Good Scouts
Уолт Дисней
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
The Declaration of Independence The Declaration of Independence
Победитель
That Mothers Might Live That Mothers Might Live
Победитель
Все номинанты
Timber Toppers Timber Toppers
The Great Heart The Great Heart
Swingtime in the Movies Swingtime in the Movies
They're Always Caught They're Always Caught
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Город мальчиков 7.7
Город мальчиков Boys Town
Eleanore Griffin, Dore Schary
Победитель
Все номинанты
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Frank Wead
Секрет актрисы 7.1
Секрет актрисы Mad About Music
Marcella Burke, Frederick Kohner
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра 6.9
Рэгтайм Бэнд Александра Alexander's Ragtime Band
Irving Berlin
Blockade Blockade
John Howard Lawson
Ангелы с грязными лицами 7.9
Ангелы с грязными лицами Angels with Dirty Faces
Rowland Brown
Oscar / Лучший звук
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Thomas T. Moulton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Суэц 6.6
Суэц Suez
Edmund H. Hansen
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Douglas Shearer
Тот самый возраст 6.6
Тот самый возраст That Certain Age
Bernard B. Brown
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
James Wilkinson
С собой не унесешь 8.1
С собой не унесешь You Can't Take It With You
John P. Livadary
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Nathan Levinson
If I Were King If I Were King
Loren L. Ryder
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Elmer Raguse
Army Girl Army Girl
Charles L. Lootens
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Hal B. Wallis
Победитель
Все номинанты
Joe Pasternak
Walter Wanger
Сэмюэл Голдвин
Дэррил Ф. Занук
Hunt Stromberg
David O. Selznick
Honorary Award
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey For the color cinematography of the M-G-M production Sweethearts.
Победитель
Порождение севера 6.7
Порождение севера Spawn of the North
Loyal Griggs, Devereaux Jennings, Jan Domela, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop, Harry D. Mills, Walter Oberst, Irmin Roberts, Loren L. Ryder, Art Smith For outstanding achievements in creating special photographic and sound effects in the Paramount production Spawn of the North (plaque).
Победитель
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey For the color cinematography of the M-G-M production Sweethearts.
Победитель
Белоснежка и семь гномов 7.7
Белоснежка и семь гномов Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Уолт Дисней For Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recognized as a significant screen innovation which has charmed millions and pioneered a great new entertainment field (one statuette - seven miniature statuettes).
Победитель
Порождение севера 6.7
Порождение севера Spawn of the North
Loyal Griggs, Devereaux Jennings, Jan Domela, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop, Harry D. Mills, Walter Oberst, Irmin Roberts, Loren L. Ryder, Art Smith For outstanding achievements in creating special photographic and sound effects in the Paramount production Spawn of the North (plaque).
Победитель
Juvenile Award
Год проведения
Номинации

