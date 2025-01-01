Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1954

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1954 году

Место проведения США
Дата проведения 25 марта 1954
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
Buddy Adler
Победитель
Все номинанты
Крест Римского центуриона 6.7
Крест Римского центуриона The Robe
Frank Ross
Юлий Цезарь 7.2
Юлий Цезарь Julius Caesar
Джон Хаусмен
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Уильям Уайлер
Shane Shane
Джордж Стивенс
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Уильям Холден
Уильям Холден
Stalag 17
Победитель
Все номинанты
Берт Ланкастер
Берт Ланкастер
Отныне и во веки веков
Ричард Бёртон
Ричард Бёртон
Крест Римского центуриона
Марлон Брандо
Марлон Брандо
Юлий Цезарь
Монтгомери Клифт
Отныне и во веки веков
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Одри Хепберн
Одри Хепберн
Римские каникулы
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дебора Керр
Дебора Керр
Отныне и во веки веков
Ава Гарднер
Ава Гарднер
Могамбо
Maggie McNamara
The Moon Is Blue
Лесли Карон
Lili
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Фрэнк Синатра
Фрэнк Синатра
Отныне и во веки веков
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джек Пэланс
Джек Пэланс
Shane
Роберт Штраусс
Stalag 17
Брендон Де Уайлд
Shane
Эдди Альберт
Римские каникулы
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Донна Рид
Отныне и во веки веков
Победитель
Все номинанты
Телма Риттер
Pickup on South Street
Марджори Рэмбю
Torch Song
Джеральдин Пейдж
Джеральдин Пейдж
Hondo
Грэйс Келли
Грэйс Келли
Могамбо
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Фред Циннеман
Отныне и во веки веков
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джордж Стивенс
Shane
Уильям Уайлер
Уильям Уайлер
Римские каникулы
Чарльз Уолтерс
Чарльз Уолтерс
Lili
Билли Уайлдер
Stalag 17
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
Burnett Guffey
Победитель
Shane Shane
Loyal Griggs
Победитель
Все номинанты
Коралловый риф 5.8
Коралловый риф Beneath the 12-Mile Reef
Edward Cronjager
The Four Poster The Four Poster
Hal Mohr
All the Brothers Were Valiant All the Brothers Were Valiant
George J. Folsey
Юлий Цезарь 7.2
Юлий Цезарь Julius Caesar
Joseph Ruttenberg
Крест Римского центуриона 6.7
Крест Римского центуриона The Robe
Leon Shamroy
Martin Luther Martin Luther
Joseph C. Brun
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Henri Alekan, Franz Planer
Lili Lili
Robert H. Planck
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Крест Римского центуриона 6.7
Крест Римского центуриона The Robe
Charles Le Maire, Emile Santiago
Победитель
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Edith Head
Победитель
Все номинанты
Идеальная жена 5.9
Идеальная жена Dream Wife
Herschel McCoy, Helen Rose
Call Me Madam Call Me Madam
Irene Sharaff
Young Bess Young Bess
Walter Plunkett
Как выйти замуж за миллионера 7.7
Как выйти замуж за миллионера How to Marry a Millionaire
Charles Le Maire, Travilla
Смотреть трейлер
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Renié, Charles Le Maire
Идеальная жена 5.9
Идеальная жена Dream Wife
Herschel McCoy, Helen Rose
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Mary Ann Nyberg
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
Jean Louis
The Actress The Actress
Walter Plunkett
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
William A. Lyon
Победитель
Все номинанты
Crazylegs Crazylegs
Cotton Warburton
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Robert Swink
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Otto Ludwig
Война миров 7.0
Война миров The War of the Worlds
Everett Douglas
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Call Me Madam Call Me Madam
Альфред Ньюман
Победитель
Lili Lili
Bronislau Kaper
Победитель
Все номинанты
Юлий Цезарь 7.2
Юлий Цезарь Julius Caesar
Miklós Rózsa
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
George Duning, Morris Stoloff
Above and Beyond Above and Beyond
Hugo Friedhofer
This Is Cinerama This Is Cinerama
Louis Forbes
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Adolph Deutsch
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.
Фридрих Холландер, Morris Stoloff
Kiss Me Kate Kiss Me Kate
Saul Chaplin, André Previn
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.
Фридрих Холландер, Morris Stoloff
Kiss Me Kate Kiss Me Kate
Saul Chaplin, André Previn
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
Ray Heindorf
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Secret Love".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мисс Сэди Томпсон 5.9
Мисс Сэди Томпсон Miss Sadie Thompson
Lester Lee, Ned Washington For the song "Sadie Thompson's Song (Blue Pacific Blues)".
Small Town Girl Small Town Girl
Nicholas Brodszky, Leo Robin For the song "My Flaming Heart".
Мисс Сэди Томпсон 5.9
Мисс Сэди Томпсон Miss Sadie Thompson
Lester Lee, Ned Washington For the song "Sadie Thompson's Song (Blue Pacific Blues)".
The Caddy The Caddy
Jack Brooks, Harry Warren For the song "That's Amore".
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Sylvia Fine, Herschel Burke Gilbert For the song "The Moon Is Blue".
Small Town Girl Small Town Girl
Nicholas Brodszky, Leo Robin For the song "My Flaming Heart".
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Sylvia Fine, Herschel Burke Gilbert For the song "The Moon Is Blue".
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Крест Римского центуриона 6.7
Крест Римского центуриона The Robe
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Победитель
Крест Римского центуриона 6.7
Крест Римского центуриона The Robe
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Победитель
Юлий Цезарь 7.2
Юлий Цезарь Julius Caesar
Edward C. Carfagno, Седрик Гиббонс, Hugh Hunt, Edwin B. Willis
Победитель
Юлий Цезарь 7.2
Юлий Цезарь Julius Caesar
Edward C. Carfagno, Седрик Гиббонс, Hugh Hunt, Edwin B. Willis
Победитель
Все номинанты
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Три истории любви 6.8
Три истории любви The Story of Three Loves
E. Preston Ames, Edward C. Carfagno, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Arthur Krams, Jack D. Moore, Gabriel Scognamillo, Edwin B. Willis
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Paul S. Fox, Leland Fuller, Lyle R. Wheeler
Young Bess Young Bess
Седрик Гиббонс, Urie McCleary, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Рыцари круглого стола 6.3
Рыцари круглого стола Knights of the Round Table
John Jarvis, Alfred Junge, Hans Peters
Martin Luther Martin Luther
Paul Markwitz, Fritz Maurischat
Lili Lili
Седрик Гиббонс, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
Титаник 7.0
Титаник Titanic
Maurice Ransford, Stuart A. Reiss, Lyle R. Wheeler
Young Bess Young Bess
Седрик Гиббонс, Urie McCleary, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Титаник 7.0
Титаник Titanic
Maurice Ransford, Stuart A. Reiss, Lyle R. Wheeler
Три истории любви 6.8
Три истории любви The Story of Three Loves
E. Preston Ames, Edward C. Carfagno, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Arthur Krams, Jack D. Moore, Gabriel Scognamillo, Edwin B. Willis
Lili Lili
Седрик Гиббонс, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Paul S. Fox, Leland Fuller, Lyle R. Wheeler
Рыцари круглого стола 6.3
Рыцари круглого стола Knights of the Round Table
John Jarvis, Alfred Junge, Hans Peters
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
Война миров 7.0
Война миров The War of the Worlds
Победитель
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
Daniel Taradash
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Cruel Sea The Cruel Sea
Eric Ambler
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
John Dighton, Ian McLellan Hunter
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
John Dighton, Ian McLellan Hunter
Shane Shane
A.B. Guthrie Jr.
Lili Lili
Helen Deutsch
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom Toot Whistle Plunk and Boom
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Все номинанты
Christopher Crumpet Christopher Crumpet
Stephen Bosustow
Rugged Bear Rugged Bear
Уолт Дисней
The Tell-Tale Heart The Tell-Tale Heart
Stephen Bosustow
From A to Z-Z-Z-Z From A to Z-Z-Z-Z
Edward Selzer
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
The Living Desert The Living Desert
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Все номинанты
A Queen Is Crowned A Queen Is Crowned
Castleton Knight
The Conquest of Everest The Conquest of Everest
Leon Clore, John Taylor, Grahame Tharp
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
The Alaskan Eskimo The Alaskan Eskimo
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Word The Word
John Adams, John Healy
The Living City The Living City
John Barnes
Operation Blue Jay Operation Blue Jay
They Planted a Stone They Planted a Stone
James Carr
The Word The Word
John Adams, John Healy
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Bear Country Bear Country
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Overture to the Merry Wives of Windsor Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
Johnny Green
Победитель
Все номинанты
Joy of Living Joy of Living
Boris Vermont
Herring Hunt Herring Hunt
Ben and Me Ben and Me
Уолт Дисней
Vesuvius Express Vesuvius Express
Otto Lang
Christ Among the Primitives Christ Among the Primitives
Vincenzo Lucci-Chiarissi
Wee Water Wonders Wee Water Wonders
Jack Eaton
Return to Glennascaul Return to Glennascaul
Winter Paradise Winter Paradise
Cedric Francis
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Титаник 7.0
Титаник Titanic
Чарльз Брэкетт, Richard L. Breen, Walter Reisch
Победитель
Титаник 7.0
Титаник Titanic
Чарльз Брэкетт, Richard L. Breen, Walter Reisch
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Naked Spur The Naked Spur
Harold Jack Bloom, Sam Rolfe
Песчаные крысы 6.7
Песчаные крысы The Desert Rats
Richard Murphy
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Betty Comden, Adolph Green
Take the High Ground! Take the High Ground!
Millard Kaufman
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Betty Comden, Adolph Green
The Naked Spur The Naked Spur
Harold Jack Bloom, Sam Rolfe
Oscar / Лучший звук
Отныне и во веки веков 7.6
Отныне и во веки веков From Here to Eternity
John P. Livadary
Победитель
Все номинанты
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
William A. Mueller
Рыцари круглого стола 6.3
Рыцари круглого стола Knights of the Round Table
A.W. Watkins
The Mississippi Gambler The Mississippi Gambler
Leslie I. Carey
Война миров 7.0
Война миров The War of the Worlds
Loren L. Ryder
Oscar / Лучший литературный первоисточник
Римские каникулы 8.2
Римские каникулы Roman Holiday
Dalton Trumbo The screen credit and award were originally credited to Ian McLellan Hunter who fronted for Dalton Trumbo. In December 1992 the Academy decided to change the records and to credit Mr. Trumbo with the achievement. Ian McLellan Hunter was removed from the Motion Picture Story category and the Oscar was posthumously presented to Trumbo's widow on May 10th, 1993.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Captain's Paradise The Captain's Paradise
Alec Coppel
Hondo Hondo
Louis L'Amour Although the film had originally been nominated the producer and the nominee questioned its inclusion into the Motion Picture Story category since the film is based on the short story "The Gift of Cochise" published in Collier's magazine in July 1952, a fact not represented in the film's credits. The nomination was withdrawn and only four films were included on the final ballot.
Маленький беглец 7.5
Маленький беглец Little Fugitive
Ray Ashley, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin
Above and Beyond Above and Beyond
Beirne Lay Jr.
Academy Award of Merit
Henri Chretien
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Carlton W. Faulkner
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Lorin Grignon
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Sol Halperin
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Henri Chretien
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Carlton W. Faulkner
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Lorin Grignon
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Sol Halperin
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Победитель
Fred Waller
For designing and developing the multiple photographic and projection systems which culminated in Cinerama.
Победитель
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Джордж Стивенс
Победитель
Honorary Award
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
«Долгая прогулка» могла и дальше пылиться на полке: Кинг сделал так, что у студии не осталось выбора — вот его главное условие
Полуэльфы, полуорки, а что насчет полугномов? Во «Властелине колец» обнаружили между строк странных персонажей
Три остросюжетные новинки сентября: первая мало того, что основана на реальных событиях, там еще и Мэтью МакКонахи
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
Этой серией «Друзей» гордились создатели, но ее пришлось почти полностью вырезать: из-за трагедии стала провокационной
Сняли за копейки, а вышел шедевр: этот sci-fi фильм в 33 раза дешевле «Интерстеллара» — но он «гораздо глубже», считают зрители
У «Заклятия» всего 4 номерных части, но фильмов в киновселенной — ровно 10: объясняем хронологию главной хоррор-франшизы XXI века
Скучали по Неду Старку? Шон Бин наконец-то возвращается в фэнтези — делайте ставки, как он умрет
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
5 главных красоток «Ван-Пис» доказывают, что это аниме — точно не для детей: «народный» рейтинг фанатов возглавила даже не Нико
Что с сюжетом? Логика живая? У нового «Истребителя демонов» лишь одна серьезная проблема — и продолжения аниме ее уже не исправят
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше