Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1951

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1951 году

Место проведения Pantages Theatre, Голливуд, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 29 марта 1951
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Дэррил Ф. Занук
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рожденная вчера 7.6
Рожденная вчера Born Yesterday
S. Sylvan Simon
Отец невесты 7.4
Отец невесты Father of the Bride
Pandro S. Berman
Копи царя Соломона 6.8
Копи царя Соломона King Solomon's Mines
Sam Zimbalist
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
Чарльз Брэкетт
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Хосе Феррер
Хосе Феррер
Сирано Де Бержерак
Победитель
Все номинанты
Спенсер Трэйси
Спенсер Трэйси
Отец невесты
Уильям Холден
Уильям Холден
Сансет бульвар
Луи Кэлхерн
The Magnificent Yankee
Джеймс Стюарт
Джеймс Стюарт
Harvey
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Джуди Холлидэй
Рожденная вчера Judy Holliday was not present at the awards ceremony but watched it with several nominees in New York including fellow-best actress candidate Gloria Swanson. In Hollywood, Ethel Barrymore accepted on her behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Элинор Паркер
Caged
Глория Суонсон
Глория Суонсон
Сансет бульвар
Бетт Дэвис
Бетт Дэвис
Все о Еве
Энн Бэкстер
Все о Еве
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Джордж Сандерс
Все о Еве
Победитель
Все номинанты
Jeff Chandler
Broken Arrow
Эдмунд Гвенн
Mister 880
Эрих фон Штрогейм
Сансет бульвар
Сэм Джаффе
Асфальтовые джунгли
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Джозефин Халл
Harvey
Победитель
Все номинанты
Телма Риттер
Все о Еве
Хоуп Эмерсон
Caged
Нэнси Олсон
Сансет бульвар
Селеста Холм
Все о Еве
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Джозеф Лео Манкевич
Все о Еве
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Хьюстон
Асфальтовые джунгли
Билли Уайлдер
Сансет бульвар
Джордж Кьюкор
Рожденная вчера
Кэрол Рид
Третий человек
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Копи царя Соломона 6.8
Копи царя Соломона King Solomon's Mines
Robert Surtees
Победитель
Третий человек 7.7
Третий человек The Third Man
Robert Krasker
Победитель
Все номинанты
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Charles Rosher
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Milton R. Krasner
Самсон и Далила 6.8
Самсон и Далила Samson and Delilah
George Barnes
The Flame and the Arrow The Flame and the Arrow
Ernest Haller
The Furies The Furies
Victor Milner
Асфальтовые джунгли 7.4
Асфальтовые джунгли The Asphalt Jungle
Harold Rosson
Broken Arrow Broken Arrow
Ernest Palmer
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
John F. Seitz
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Самсон и Далила 6.8
Самсон и Далила Samson and Delilah
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Elois Jenssen, Gile Steele, Gwen Wakeling
Победитель
Все номинанты
That Forsyte Woman That Forsyte Woman
Walter Plunkett, Valles
The Black Rose The Black Rose
Michael Whittaker
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Walter Plunkett
That Forsyte Woman That Forsyte Woman
Walter Plunkett, Valles
Рожденная вчера 7.6
Рожденная вчера Born Yesterday
Jean Louis
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Копи царя Соломона 6.8
Копи царя Соломона King Solomon's Mines
Conrad A. Nervig, Ralph E. Winters
Победитель
Все номинанты
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
James E. Newcom
Третий человек 7.7
Третий человек The Third Man
Oswald Hafenrichter
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
Doane Harrison, Arthur P. Schmidt
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Barbara McLean
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
Franz Waxman
Победитель
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Adolph Deutsch, Roger Edens
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Flame and the Arrow The Flame and the Arrow
Макс Стайнер
Золушка 7.3
Золушка Cinderella
Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith
Три маленьких слова 6.9
Три маленьких слова Three Little Words
André Previn
Не надо грустных песен для меня 6.6
Не надо грустных песен для меня No Sad Songs for Me
George Duning
Самсон и Далила 6.8
Самсон и Далила Samson and Delilah
Виктор Янг
The West Point Story The West Point Story
Ray Heindorf
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Альфред Ньюман
I'll Get By I'll Get By
Lionel Newman
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Captain Carey, U.S.A. Captain Carey, U.S.A.
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Mona Lisa"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Любимец Нового Орлеана 6.4
Любимец Нового Орлеана The Toast of New Orleans
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky For the song "Be My Love"
Singing Guns Singing Guns
Fred Glickman, Hy Heath, Johnny Lange For the song "Mule Train"
Wabash Avenue Wabash Avenue
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow For the song "Wilhelmina"
Золушка 7.3
Золушка Cinderella
Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston For the song "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, John Meehan, Ray Moyer
Победитель
Самсон и Далила 6.8
Самсон и Далила Samson and Delilah
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, Ray Moyer, Walter H. Tyler
Победитель
Все номинанты
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Седрик Гиббонс, Paul Groesse, Richard Pefferle, Edwin B. Willis
The Red Danube The Red Danube
Седрик Гиббонс, Hugh Hunt, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Ernst Fegté, George Sawley
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
George W. Davis, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Ernst Fegté, George Sawley
The Red Danube The Red Danube
Седрик Гиббонс, Hugh Hunt, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Седрик Гиббонс, Paul Groesse, Richard Pefferle, Edwin B. Willis
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Победитель
Все номинанты
Самсон и Далила 6.8
Самсон и Далила Samson and Delilah
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Джозеф Лео Манкевич
Победитель
Все номинанты
Рожденная вчера 7.6
Рожденная вчера Born Yesterday
Albert Mannheimer
Отец невесты 7.4
Отец невесты Father of the Bride
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Асфальтовые джунгли 7.4
Асфальтовые джунгли The Asphalt Jungle
Джон Хьюстон, Ben Maddow
Broken Arrow Broken Arrow
Albert Maltz Originally Michael Blankfort had been listed for this nomination. Blankfort fronted for Maltz, who was a blacklisted writer at the time. Following research by the Writers Guild of America West in July 1991, the Academy officially attributed the nomination to Maltz and removed Blankford.
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
Gerald McBoing-Boing Gerald McBoing-Boing
Stephen Bosustow
Победитель
Все номинанты
Jerry's Cousin Jerry's Cousin
Fred Quimby
Trouble Indemnity Trouble Indemnity
Stephen Bosustow
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
The Titan: Story of Michelangelo The Titan: Story of Michelangelo
Robert Snyder
Победитель
Все номинанты
With These Hands With These Hands
Джек Арнольд, Lee Goodman
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
Why Korea? Why Korea?
Edmund Reek
Победитель
Все номинанты
Steps of Age The Stairs
The Fight: Science Against Cancer The Fight: Science Against Cancer
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Beaver Valley Beaver Valley
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Grandad of Races Grandad of Races
Gordon Hollingshead
Победитель
Все номинанты
Grandma Moses Grandma Moses
Wrong Way Butch Wrong Way Butch
Pete Smith
My Country 'Tis of Thee My Country 'Tis of Thee
Gordon Hollingshead
Blaze Busters Blaze Busters
Robert Youngson
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Сансет бульвар 7.3
Сансет бульвар Sunset Blvd
Билли Уайлдер, Чарльз Брэкетт, D.M. Marshman Jr.
Победитель
Все номинанты
No Way Out No Way Out
Джозеф Лео Манкевич, Lesser Samuels
Caged Caged
Virginia Kellogg, Bernard C. Schoenfeld
Мужчины 7.1
Мужчины The Men
Carl Foreman
Ребро Адама 7.5
Ребро Адама Adam's Rib
Рут Гордон, Garson Kanin
Oscar / Лучший звук
Все о Еве 7.8
Все о Еве All About Eve
Thomas T. Moulton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Louisa Louisa
Leslie I. Carey
Золушка 7.3
Золушка Cinderella
C.O. Slyfield
Очень личное 6.7
Очень личное Our Very Own
Gordon Sawyer
Trio Trio
Cyril Crowhurst
Oscar / Лучший литературный первоисточник
Panic in the Streets Panic in the Streets
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
Победитель
Все номинанты
When Willie Comes Marching Home When Willie Comes Marching Home
Sy Gomberg
Mystery Street Mystery Street
Leonard Spigelgass
Горький рис 7.6
Горький рис Riso amaro
Джузеппе Де Сантис, Карло Лиццани
The Gunfighter The Gunfighter
William Bowers, Андре де Тот
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Loren L. Ryder
For the first studio-wide application of magnetic sound recording to motion picture production.
Победитель
John P. Livadary
For the development of a multi-track magnetic re-recording system.
Победитель
James B. Gordon
For the design and development of a multiple-image film viewer.
Победитель
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Дэррил Ф. Занук
Победитель
Honorary Award
У стен Малапаги 6.8
У стен Малапаги Mura di Malapaga, Le
France/Italy. Voted by the Board of Governors as the most outstanding foreign language film released in the United States in 1950.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

