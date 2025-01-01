Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1935

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1935 году

Место проведения Biltmore Hotel, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 27 февраля 1935
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Это случилось однажды ночью 7.6
Это случилось однажды ночью It Happened One Night
Победитель
Все номинанты
Imitation of Life Imitation of Life
Тонкий человек 8.3
Тонкий человек The Thin Man
One Night of Love One Night of Love
The House of Rothschild The House of Rothschild
The White Parade The White Parade
Flirtation Walk Flirtation Walk
Вива, Вилья! 6.4
Вива, Вилья! Viva Villa!
Here Comes the Navy Here Comes the Navy
Клеопатра 6.7
Клеопатра Cleopatra
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
The Barretts of Wimpole Street The Barretts of Wimpole Street
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Кларк Гейбл
Кларк Гейбл
Это случилось однажды ночью In 1996, Steven Spielberg anonymously purchased Clark Gable's Oscar to protect it from further commercial exploitation, gave it back to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, commenting that he could think of "no better sanctuary for Gable's only Oscar than the Motion Picture Academy".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фрэнк Морган
The Affairs of Cellini
Уильям Пауэлл
Уильям Пауэлл
Тонкий человек
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Клодетт Кольбер
Это случилось однажды ночью Claudette Colbert was so convinced that she would lose the Oscar to write-in nominee Bette Davis that she didn't attended the ceremony originally. She was summoned from a train station to pick up her Academy Award.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Норма Ширер
Норма Ширер
The Barretts of Wimpole Street
Бетт Дэвис
Бетт Дэвис
Бремя страстей человеческих This was a write-in nomination.
Grace Moore
One Night of Love
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Фрэнк Капра
Это случилось однажды ночью
Победитель
Все номинанты
Виктор Шерцингер
One Night of Love
В.С. Ван Дайк
В.С. Ван Дайк
Тонкий человек
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Клеопатра 6.7
Клеопатра Cleopatra
Victor Milner
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Charles Rosher
Operator 13 Operator 13
George J. Folsey
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Eskimo Eskimo
Conrad A. Nervig
Победитель
Все номинанты
Клеопатра 6.7
Клеопатра Cleopatra
Anne Bauchens
One Night of Love One Night of Love
Gene Milford
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
One Night of Love One Night of Love
Louis Silvers Thematic music by Victor Schertzinger and Gus Kahn.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
Макс Стайнер Score by Kenneth S. Webb and Samuel Hoffenstein.
Потерянный патруль 6.8
Потерянный патруль The Lost Patrol
Макс Стайнер Score by Max Steiner.
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
Con Conrad, Herb Magidson For the song "The Continental".
Победитель
Все номинанты
She Loves Me Not She Loves Me Not
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Love in Bloom".
Полет в Рио 6.6
Полет в Рио Flying Down to Rio
Gus Kahn, Edward Eliscu, Vincent Youmans For the song "Carioca".
Полет в Рио 6.6
Полет в Рио Flying Down to Rio
Gus Kahn, Edward Eliscu, Vincent Youmans For the song "Carioca".
She Loves Me Not She Loves Me Not
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Love in Bloom".
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Веселая вдова 7.2
Веселая вдова The Merry Widow
Седрик Гиббонс, Fredric Hope
Победитель
Веселая вдова 7.2
Веселая вдова The Merry Widow
Седрик Гиббонс, Fredric Hope
Победитель
Все номинанты
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
Carroll Clark, Van Nest Polglase
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Richard Day
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
Carroll Clark, Van Nest Polglase
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Это случилось однажды ночью 7.6
Это случилось однажды ночью It Happened One Night
Robert Riskin
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вива, Вилья! 6.4
Вива, Вилья! Viva Villa!
Бен Хект
Тонкий человек 8.3
Тонкий человек The Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Тонкий человек 8.3
Тонкий человек The Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
The Tortoise and the Hare The Tortoise and the Hare
Уолт Дисней
Победитель
Все номинанты
Holiday Land Holiday Land
Charles Mintz
Jolly Little Elves Jolly Little Elves
Walter Lantz
Oscar / Лучший помощник режиссёра
John Waters
Вива, Вилья!
Победитель
Все номинанты
Cullen Tate
Клеопатра
Scott R. Beal
Imitation of Life
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
La Cucaracha La Cucaracha
Kenneth Macgowan
Победитель
City of Wax City of Wax
Horace Woodard, Stacy Woodard
Победитель
Все номинанты
What, No Men? What, No Men?
Strikes and Spares Strikes and Spares
Pete Smith
Men in Black Men in Black
Жуль Уайт
Bosom Friends Bosom Friends
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Манхэттенская мелодрама 7.6
Манхэттенская мелодрама Manhattan Melodrama
Arthur Caesar
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hide-Out Hide-Out
Mauri Grashin
The Richest Girl in the World The Richest Girl in the World
Норман Красна
Oscar / Лучший звук
One Night of Love One Night of Love
John P. Livadary
Победитель
Все номинанты
Клеопатра 6.7
Клеопатра Cleopatra
Franklin Hansen
Flirtation Walk Flirtation Walk
Nathan Levinson
Веселый развод 7.8
Веселый развод The Gay Divorcee
Carl Dreher
Вива, Вилья! 6.4
Вива, Вилья! Viva Villa!
Douglas Shearer
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Thomas T. Moulton
The White Parade The White Parade
Edmund H. Hansen
Imitation of Life Imitation of Life
Theodore Soderberg
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
One Night of Love One Night of Love
For their application of the vertical cut disc method ("hill and dale recording") to actual studio production, with their recording of the sound on the picture One Night of Love.
Победитель
Juvenile Award
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
«Не кино, а пошлятина»: в 2025 году «Любовь и голуби» скорее ненавидят, чем обожают
Этот фэнтези-хит HBO был ближе всего к «Гарри Поттеру», но продержался только 3 сезона: если бы главным героем стала девочка
Именно этот культовый боевик «виноват» в деменции Брюса Уиллиса: горькую правду раскрыла жена актера
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
Что с сюжетом? Логика живая? У нового «Истребителя демонов» лишь одна серьезная проблема — и продолжения аниме ее уже не исправят
Сняли за копейки, а вышел шедевр: этот sci-fi фильм в 33 раза дешевле «Интерстеллара» — но он «гораздо глубже», считают зрители
«Это было поверхностно»: почему Броснан стыдится своего Бонда — а Крейг превратил это в преимущество
5 главных красоток «Ван-Пис» доказывают, что это аниме — точно не для детей: «народный» рейтинг фанатов возглавила даже не Нико
Этой серией «Друзей» гордились создатели, но ее пришлось почти полностью вырезать: из-за трагедии стала провокационной
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше