Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1978

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1978 году

Место проведения Зал Дороти Чендлер, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 3 апреля 1978
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Энни Холл 7.6
Энни Холл Annie Hall
Charles H. Joffe
Победитель
Все номинанты
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Херберт Росс, Arthur Laurents
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Херберт Росс, Arthur Laurents
До свиданья, дорогая 7.6
До свиданья, дорогая The Goodbye Girl
Ray Stark
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Richard N. Roth
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Gary Kurtz
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Ричард Дрейфусс
Ричард Дрейфусс
До свиданья, дорогая
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джон Траволта
Джон Траволта
Лихорадка субботнего вечера
Вуди Аллен
Вуди Аллен
Энни Холл
Марчелло Мастроянни
Марчелло Мастроянни
Необычный день
Ричард Бёртон
Ричард Бёртон
Эквус
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Дайан Китон
Дайан Китон
Энни Холл
Победитель
Все номинанты
Марша Мейсон
До свиданья, дорогая
Энн Бэнкрофт
Поворотный пункт
Джейн Фонда
Джейн Фонда
Джулия
Ширли МакЛэйн
Ширли МакЛэйн
Поворотный пункт
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Джейсон Робардс
Джейсон Робардс
Джулия
Победитель
Все номинанты
Питер Ферт
Эквус
Михаил Барышников
Михаил Барышников
Поворотный пункт
Максимилиан Шелл
Максимилиан Шелл
Джулия
Алек Гиннесс
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Ванесса Редгрейв
Ванесса Редгрейв
Джулия
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мелинда Диллон
Близкие контакты третьей степени
Лесли Браун
Поворотный пункт
Куинн Каммингс
До свиданья, дорогая
Тьюзди Уэлд
В поисках мистера Гудбара
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Вуди Аллен
Вуди Аллен
Энни Холл
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фред Циннеман
Джулия
Стивен Спилберг
Стивен Спилберг
Близкие контакты третьей степени
Херберт Росс
Херберт Росс
Поворотный пункт
Джордж Лукас
Джордж Лукас
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Vilmos Zsigmond
Победитель
Все номинанты
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Robert Surtees
Острова в океане 6.5
Острова в океане Islands in the Stream
Fred J. Koenekamp
В поисках мистера Гудбара 7.0
В поисках мистера Гудбара Looking for Mr. Goodbar
Уильям Фрейкер
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Douglas Slocombe
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
John Mollo
Победитель
Все номинанты
Другая сторона полуночи 6.1
Другая сторона полуночи The Other Side of Midnight
Irene Sharaff
Аэропорт 77 5.8
Аэропорт 77 Airport '77
Edith Head, Burton Miller
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Anthea Sylbert
Аэропорт 77 5.8
Аэропорт 77 Airport '77
Edith Head, Burton Miller
Маленькая серенада 5.5
Маленькая серенада A Little Night Music
Florence Klotz
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Richard Chew, Paul Hirsch, Marcia Lucas
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Вальтер Мёрч, Marcel Durham
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
William Reynolds
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Вальтер Мёрч, Marcel Durham
Смоки и Бандит 7.0
Смоки и Бандит Smokey and the Bandit
Walter Hannemann, Angelo Ross
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Michael Kahn
Смоки и Бандит 7.0
Смоки и Бандит Smokey and the Bandit
Walter Hannemann, Angelo Ross
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
John Williams
Победитель
Маленькая серенада 5.5
Маленькая серенада A Little Night Music
Jonathan Tunick
Победитель
Все номинанты
Туфелька и роза 7.2
Туфелька и роза The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Angela Morley, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Дракон Пита 5.9
Дракон Пита Pete's Dragon
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha, Irwin Kostal
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
John Williams
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Жорж Делерю
Послание 8.2
Послание The Message
Maurice Jarre
Шпион, который меня любил 6.5
Шпион, который меня любил The Spy Who Loved Me
Marvin Hamlisch
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Ты осветила жизнь мою 4.8
Ты осветила жизнь мою You Light Up My Life
Джозеф Брукс
Победитель
Все номинанты
Туфелька и роза 7.2
Туфелька и роза The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Шпион, который меня любил 6.5
Шпион, который меня любил The Spy Who Loved Me
Carole Bayer Sager, Marvin Hamlisch
Дракон Пита 5.9
Дракон Пита Pete's Dragon
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha
Спасатели 7.3
Спасатели The Rescuers
Sammy Fain, Carol Connors, Ayn Robbins
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Роджер Кристиан, Джон Бэрри, Leslie Dilley, Norman Reynolds
Победитель
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Роджер Кристиан, Джон Бэрри, Leslie Dilley, Norman Reynolds
Победитель
Все номинанты
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Phil Abramson, Джо Элвес, Daniel A. Lomino
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Albert Brenner, Marvin March
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Albert Brenner, Marvin March
Аэропорт 77 5.8
Аэропорт 77 Airport '77
Mickey S. Michaels, George C. Webb
Шпион, который меня любил 6.5
Шпион, который меня любил The Spy Who Loved Me
Ken Adam, Peter Lamont, Hugh Scaife
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Phil Abramson, Джо Элвес, Daniel A. Lomino
Аэропорт 77 5.8
Аэропорт 77 Airport '77
Mickey S. Michaels, George C. Webb
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
John Dykstra, Robert Blalack, Ричард Эдлунд, Grant McCune, John Stears
Победитель
Все номинанты
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Roy Arbogast, Gregory Jein, Дуглас Трамбалл, Matthew Yuricich, Richard Yuricich
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Roy Arbogast, Gregory Jein, Дуглас Трамбалл, Matthew Yuricich, Richard Yuricich
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Джулия 7.2
Джулия Julia
Alvin Sargent
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эквус 7.1
Эквус Equus
Peter Shaffer
О Боже! 6.6
О Боже! Oh, God!
Larry Gelbart
Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада 6.7
Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
Льюис Джон Карлино, Gavin Lambert
Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада 6.7
Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
Льюис Джон Карлино, Gavin Lambert
Этот смутный объект желания 7.3
Этот смутный объект желания That Obscure Object of Desire
Луис Бунюэль, Жан-Клод Каррьер
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
The Sand Castle Le château de sable
Co Hoedeman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Jimmy the C Jimmy the C
Robert Grossman, Jimmy Picker, Craig Whitaker
Jimmy the C Jimmy the C
Robert Grossman, Jimmy Picker, Craig Whitaker
The Bead Game The Bead Game
Ishu Patel
A Doonesbury Special A Doonesbury Special
Faith Hubley, John Hubley, Garry Trudeau
A Doonesbury Special A Doonesbury Special
Faith Hubley, John Hubley, Garry Trudeau
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
John Korty, Warren Lockhart, Dan McCann
Победитель
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
John Korty, Warren Lockhart, Dan McCann
Победитель
Все номинанты
Union Maids Union Maids
Jim Klein, Miles Mogulescu, Джулия Райхерт
Homage to Chagall: The Colours of Love Homage to Chagall: The Colours of Love
Harry Rasky
The Children of Theatre Street The Children of Theatre Street
Роберт Дорнхельм, Earle Mack
High Grass Circus High Grass Circus
Bill Brind, Tony Ianzelo, Torben Schioler
Union Maids Union Maids
Jim Klein, Miles Mogulescu, Джулия Райхерт
High Grass Circus High Grass Circus
Bill Brind, Tony Ianzelo, Torben Schioler
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
Gravity Is My Enemy Gravity Is My Enemy
John C. Joseph, Jan Stussy
Победитель
Gravity Is My Enemy Gravity Is My Enemy
John C. Joseph, Jan Stussy
Победитель
Все номинанты
Of Time, Tombs and Treasures Of Time, Tombs and Treasures
Paul Raimondi, James R. Messenger
Of Time, Tombs and Treasures Of Time, Tombs and Treasures
Paul Raimondi, James R. Messenger
The Shetland Experience The Shetland Experience
Douglas Gordon
First Edition First Edition
DeWitt Sage, Helen Whitney
First Edition First Edition
DeWitt Sage, Helen Whitney
Agueda Martinez: Our People, Our Country Agueda Martinez: Our People, Our Country
Moctesuma Esparza
Oscar / Лучший фильм на иностранном языке
Вся жизнь впереди 7.1
Вся жизнь впереди La Vie devant soi
France
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ифигения 7.7
Ифигения Ifigenia
Greece
Необычный день 7.2
Необычный день Giornata particolare, Una
Italy
Этот смутный объект желания 7.3
Этот смутный объект желания That Obscure Object of Desire
Spain
Operation Thunderbolt Mivtsa Yonatan
Israel
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
I'll Find a Way I'll Find a Way
Beverly Shaffer, Yuki Yoshida
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Absent-Minded Waiter The Absent-Minded Waiter
William E. McEuen
Notes on the Popular Arts Notes on the Popular Arts
Saul Bass
Spaceborne Spaceborne
Philip Dauber
Floating Free Floating Free
Jerry Butts
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Энни Холл 7.6
Энни Холл Annie Hall
Вуди Аллен, Маршалл Брикмен
Победитель
Энни Холл 7.6
Энни Холл Annie Hall
Вуди Аллен, Маршалл Брикмен
Победитель
Все номинанты
Позднее шоу 6.9
Позднее шоу The Late Show
Роберт Бентон
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Джордж Лукас
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Arthur Laurents
До свиданья, дорогая 7.6
До свиданья, дорогая The Goodbye Girl
Neil Simon
Oscar / Лучший звук
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Derek Ball, Don MacDougall, Bob Minkler, Ray West
Победитель
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Derek Ball, Don MacDougall, Bob Minkler, Ray West
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бездна 6.2
Бездна The Deep
Tom Beckert, Walter Goss, Robin Gregory, Rick Alexander
Бездна 6.2
Бездна The Deep
Tom Beckert, Walter Goss, Robin Gregory, Rick Alexander
Поворотный пункт 7.1
Поворотный пункт The Turning Point
Jerry Jost, Theodore Soderberg, Paul Wells, Douglas O. Williams
Колдун 8.0
Колдун Sorcerer
Jean-Louis Ducarme, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, Richard Tyler
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Gene S. Cantamessa, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, Don MacDougall
Колдун 8.0
Колдун Sorcerer
Jean-Louis Ducarme, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, Richard Tyler
Academy Award of Merit
Garrett Brown
For the invention and development of Steadicam.
Победитель
Scientific and Engineering Award
Paul Kenworthy
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Победитель
William R. Latady
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Победитель
Philip Boole
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Philip Boole
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Победитель
John Dykstra
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
Jerry Jeffress
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
Alvah J. Miller
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
John Dykstra
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
Jerry Jeffress
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
Alvah J. Miller
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Победитель
Paul Kenworthy
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Победитель
William R. Latady
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Победитель
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Gordon Sawyer
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Победитель
Sidney P. Solow
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Победитель
Gordon Sawyer
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Победитель
Sidney P. Solow
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Победитель
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Walter Mirisch
Победитель
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Чарлтон Хестон
Победитель
Special Achievement Award
Близкие контакты третьей степени 7.6
Близкие контакты третьей степени Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Frank E. Warner
Победитель
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда 8.2
Звездные войны: Эпизод IV - Новая надежда Star Wars
Бен Бертт
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

