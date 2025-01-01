For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Победитель
William R. Latady
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Philip Boole
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Philip Boole
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
John Dykstra
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Jerry Jeffress
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Alvah J. Miller
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
