Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1973

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1973 году

Место проведения Зал Дороти Чендлер, Лос-Анджелес, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 27 марта 1973
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Альберт Рудди
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Избавление 7.6
Избавление Deliverance
Джон Бурмен
Эмигранты 8.0
Эмигранты Utvandrarna
Bengt Forslund
Sounder Sounder
Robert B. Radnitz
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Cy Feuer
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Марлон Брандо
Марлон Брандо
Крестный отец Brando did not attend the ceremony, choosing instead to have himself represented by Sacheen Littlefeather (a.k.a. Maria Cruz), a Native American Californian actress. She clarified that Brando respectfully refused the award due to the poor treatment of American Indians in entertainment, as well as the recent Wounded Knee Incident. After several jeers were drowned out by applause, Littlefeather further stated that she hoped she had not intruded and that "our hearts and understandings will meet with love and generosity".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Майкл Кейн
Майкл Кейн
Игра навылет
Пол Уинфилд
Пол Уинфилд
Sounder
Питер О’Брайэн
Правящий класс
Лоуренс Оливье
Лоуренс Оливье
Игра навылет
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Лайза Миннелли
Лайза Миннелли
Кабаре
Победитель
Все номинанты
Дайана Росс
Леди поет блюз
Лив Ульман
Лив Ульман
Эмигранты
Сисели Тайсон
Sounder
Мэгги Смит
Мэгги Смит
Travels with My Aunt
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Джоэл Грей
Кабаре
Победитель
Все номинанты
Аль Пачино
Аль Пачино
Крестный отец Pacino did not attend the ceremony in protest of perceived category fraud. As his performance reflected greater screen time than that of his co-star Marlon Brando, Pacino believed he should have received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Эдди Альберт
Разбивающий сердца
Роберт Дювалл
Роберт Дювалл
Крестный отец
Джеймс Каан
Джеймс Каан
Крестный отец
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Айлин Хекарт
Бабочки свободны
Победитель
Все номинанты
Шелли Уинтерс
Приключения Посейдона
Джеральдин Пейдж
Джеральдин Пейдж
Pete 'n' Tillie
Дженни Берлин
Дженни Берлин
Разбивающий сердца
Сьюзен Тиррел
Жирный город
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Боб Фосси
Кабаре
Победитель
Все номинанты
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола
Крестный отец
Ян Труэль
Эмигранты
Джозеф Лео Манкевич
Игра навылет
Джон Бурмен
Избавление
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Geoffrey Unsworth
Победитель
Все номинанты
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Harold E. Stine
1776 1776
Harry Stradling Jr.
Бабочки свободны 7.2
Бабочки свободны Butterflies Are Free
Charles Lang
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Douglas Slocombe
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Anthony Powell Anthony Powell couldn't attend the awards ceremony, as he was working on Papillon (1973) in London, England. George Cukor, the film's director, accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Anna Hill Johnstone
Смотреть трейлер
Леди поет блюз 7.0
Леди поет блюз Lady Sings the Blues
Ray Aghayan, Norma Koch, Bob Mackie
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Paul Zastupnevich
Young Winston Young Winston
Anthony Mendleson
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
David Bretherton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Краденый камень 6.8
Краденый камень The Hot Rock
Fred W. Berger, Frank P. Keller
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Harold F. Kress
Избавление 7.6
Избавление Deliverance
Tom Priestley
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
William Reynolds, Peter Zinner
Смотреть трейлер
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Огни рампы 8.0
Огни рампы Limelight
Charles Chaplin, Ray Rasch, Larry Russell The film was not released in Los Angeles until 1972. Under the Academy rules at the time, this permitted it to be eligible despite being 20 years old.
Победитель
Огни рампы 8.0
Огни рампы Limelight
Charles Chaplin, Ray Rasch, Larry Russell The film was not released in Los Angeles until 1972. Under the Academy rules at the time, this permitted it to be eligible despite being 20 years old.
Победитель
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Ralph Burns
Победитель
Все номинанты
Игра навылет 7.9
Игра навылет Sleuth
John Addison
Napoleon and Samantha Napoleon and Samantha
Buddy Baker
Видение 7.0
Видение Images
John Williams
Леди поет блюз 7.0
Леди поет блюз Lady Sings the Blues
Gil Askey
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
John Williams
Man of La Mancha Man of La Mancha
Laurence Rosenthal
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Nino Rota Withdrawn, ineligible: reused Fortunella score; replaced by a nomination for "Sleuth"
Смотреть трейлер
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha For the song "The Morning After".
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Stepmother The Stepmother
Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Strange Are the Ways of Love".
The Little Ark The Little Ark
Fred Karlin, Meg Karlin For the song "Come Follow, Follow Me".
Ben Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf For the song "Ben".
Жизнь и времена судьи Роя Бина 6.9
Жизнь и времена судьи Роя Бина The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman For the song "Marmalade, Molasses & Honey".
Ben Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf For the song "Ben".
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Hans Jürgen Kiebach, Herbert Strabel, Rolf Zehetbauer
Победитель
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Hans Jürgen Kiebach, Herbert Strabel, Rolf Zehetbauer
Победитель
Все номинанты
Young Winston Young Winston
Donald M. Ashton, Geoffrey Drake, John Graysmark, William Hutchinson, Peter James
Леди поет блюз 7.0
Леди поет блюз Lady Sings the Blues
Reg Allen, Carl Anderson
Young Winston Young Winston
Donald M. Ashton, Geoffrey Drake, John Graysmark, William Hutchinson, Peter James
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Raphael Bretton, William J. Creber
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
John Box, Robert W. Laing, Gil Parrondo
Леди поет блюз 7.0
Леди поет блюз Lady Sings the Blues
Reg Allen, Carl Anderson
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола, Mario Puzo Mario Puzo was not present at the awards ceremony. His daughter Dorothy Ann Puzo accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Фрэнсис Форд Коппола, Mario Puzo Mario Puzo was not present at the awards ceremony. His daughter Dorothy Ann Puzo accepted the award on his behalf.
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Эмигранты 8.0
Эмигранты Utvandrarna
Bengt Forslund, Ян Труэль
Sounder Sounder
Lonne Elder III
Эмигранты 8.0
Эмигранты Utvandrarna
Bengt Forslund, Ян Труэль
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
Jay Presson Allen
Pete 'n' Tillie Pete 'n' Tillie
Julius J. Epstein
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol
Richard Williams
Победитель
Все номинанты
Kama Sutra Rides Again Kama Sutra Rides Again
Bob Godfrey
Tup Tup Tup Tup
Nedeljko Dragic
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
Marjoe Marjoe
Sarah Kernochan, Howard Smith
Победитель
Marjoe Marjoe
Sarah Kernochan, Howard Smith
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Silent Revolution The Silent Revolution
Eckehard Munck
Malcolm X Malcolm X
Arnold Perl, Marvin Worth The nomination for Arnold Perl was posthumous.
Instinct for Survival Bij de beesten af
Bert Haanstra
Manson Manson
Robert Hendrickson, Laurence Merrick
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
This Tiny World Deze kleine wereld
Charles Huguenot van der Linden, Martina Huguenot van der Linden
Победитель
This Tiny World Deze kleine wereld
Charles Huguenot van der Linden, Martina Huguenot van der Linden
Победитель
Все номинанты
Hundertwassers Regentag Hundertwassers Regentag
Питер Шамони
K-Z K-Z
Giorgio Treves
The Tide of Traffic The Tide of Traffic
Humphrey Swingler
Selling Out Selling Out
Tadeusz Jaworski
Oscar / Лучший фильм на иностранном языке
Скромное обаяние буржуазии 7.7
Скромное обаяние буржуазии Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
France
Победитель
Все номинанты
А зори здесь тихие 8.3
А зори здесь тихие ...A zori zdes tikhie
Soviet Union
Смотреть трейлер
I Love You Rosa Ani Ohev Otach Rosa
Israel
My Dearest Senorita Mi querida señorita
Spain
Поселенцы 8.0
Поселенцы Nybyggarna
Sweden
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Norman Rockwell's World... An American Dream Norman Rockwell's World... An American Dream
Richard Barclay
Победитель
Все номинанты
Solo Solo
David Adams
Frog Story Frog Story
Райнолд Гайдон, Рон Сэтлоф
Frog Story Frog Story
Райнолд Гайдон, Рон Сэтлоф
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Кандидат 7.0
Кандидат The Candidate
Jeremy Larner
Победитель
Все номинанты
Леди поет блюз 7.0
Леди поет блюз Lady Sings the Blues
Chris Clark, Suzanne De Passe, Terence McCloy
Скромное обаяние буржуазии 7.7
Скромное обаяние буржуазии Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Луис Бунюэль, Жан-Клод Каррьер
Шум в сердце 7.6
Шум в сердце Le souffle au coeur
Луи Маль
Скромное обаяние буржуазии 7.7
Скромное обаяние буржуазии Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Луис Бунюэль, Жан-Клод Каррьер
Young Winston Young Winston
Carl Foreman
Oscar / Лучший звук
Кабаре 7.5
Кабаре Cabaret
David Hildyard, Robert Knudson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кандидат 7.0
Кандидат The Candidate
Gene S. Cantamessa, Richard Portman
Кандидат 7.0
Кандидат The Candidate
Gene S. Cantamessa, Richard Portman
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
Herman Lewis, Theodore Soderberg
Крестный отец 8.8
Крестный отец The Godfather
Charles Grenzbach, Christopher Newman, Richard Portman
Смотреть трейлер
Бабочки свободны 7.2
Бабочки свободны Butterflies Are Free
Charles T. Knight, Arthur Piantadosi
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Joseph E. Bluth
For research and development in the field of electronic photography and transfer of video tape to motion picture film.
Победитель
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Розалинд Расселл
Победитель
Special Achievement Award
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
L.B. Abbott, A.D. Flowers For visual effects.
Победитель
Приключения Посейдона 7.1
Приключения Посейдона The Poseidon Adventure
L.B. Abbott, A.D. Flowers For visual effects.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Белла сделала правильный выбор? Автор «Сумерек» поставила точку в спорах, кто лучше — Эдвард или Джейкоб
Полуэльфы, полуорки, а что насчет полугномов? Во «Властелине колец» обнаружили между строк странных персонажей
«Не кино, а пошлятина»: в 2025 году «Любовь и голуби» скорее ненавидят, чем обожают
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
5 главных красоток «Ван-Пис» доказывают, что это аниме — точно не для детей: «народный» рейтинг фанатов возглавила даже не Нико
Скучали по Неду Старку? Шон Бин наконец-то возвращается в фэнтези — делайте ставки, как он умрет
Сняли за копейки, а вышел шедевр: этот sci-fi фильм в 33 раза дешевле «Интерстеллара» — но он «гораздо глубже», считают зрители
«Есть только миг» и зрительский рейтинг: россияне назвали 10 фильмов СССР с самой крутой музыкой — песню про 5 минут здесь не ищите
Что с сюжетом? Логика живая? У нового «Истребителя демонов» лишь одна серьезная проблема — и продолжения аниме ее уже не исправят
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше