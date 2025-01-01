Марлон Брандо

Крестный отец Brando did not attend the ceremony, choosing instead to have himself represented by Sacheen Littlefeather (a.k.a. Maria Cruz), a Native American Californian actress. She clarified that Brando respectfully refused the award due to the poor treatment of American Indians in entertainment, as well as the recent Wounded Knee Incident. After several jeers were drowned out by applause, Littlefeather further stated that she hoped she had not intruded and that "our hearts and understandings will meet with love and generosity".