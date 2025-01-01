Вокруг Света за 80 днейAround the World in Eighty Days
Джон Фэрроу, S.J. Perelman, James Poe
Победитель
Все номинанты
7.6
ГигантGiant
Фред Гийоль, Ivan Moffat
7.4
Жажда жизниLust for Life
Norman Corwin
7.3
КуколкаBaby Doll
Tennessee Williams
7.6
ГигантGiant
Фред Гийоль, Ivan Moffat
Friendly PersuasionFriendly Persuasion
Michael Wilson Due to being blacklisted Michael Wilson did not receive a screen credit, which under special Academy by-law made him ineligible personally although the writing achievement itself could be eligible. In early 1957 AMPAS instructed Price Waterhouse & Co. not to list any nomination declared ineligible under the by-law and thus this nomination was not included on the final voting ballot. The by-law was laster declared unworkable in January 1959. In December 2002 the Academy reinstated Mr. Wilson's nomination.
Dalton Trumbo Because he was not permitted to work due to the Hollywood blacklist, Trumbo wrote the story - and was nominated - under the pseudonym Robert Rich, who had nothing to do with the film industry and is a nephew of the King Brothers, producers of the film. Although there were rumors at the time that this was the case, the film's producer repeatedly denied the suggestion. It was not acknowledged until several years later that Trumbo had been the writer. He finally received his award on May 2, 1975, presented by then Academy president Walter Mirisch, shortly before his death - although the official screen credit was not changed until many years afterward.
Победитель
Все номинанты
8.1
Умберто Д.Umberto D.
Чезаре Дзаваттини
High SocietyHigh Society
Edward Bernds, Elwood Ullman The screenwriters graciously and voluntarily declined the nomination. The Academy had inadvertently confused their quickly-made Bowery Boys series entry called High Society with the similarly titled Cole Porter musical High Society (1956), which came out the following year and would have been eligible for adapted screenplay only. The nomination was officially revoked for both films and is listed for the purpose of information only.