Киноафиша Кинофестивали Оскар События Оскар 1957

Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 1957 году

Место проведения США
Дата проведения 27 марта 1957
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Mike Todd
Победитель
Все номинанты
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Уильям Уайлер
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
Чарльз Брэкетт
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Henry Ginsberg, Джордж Стивенс
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Сесил Б. ДеМилль
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Юл Бриннер
Юл Бриннер
Король и я
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кирк Дуглас
Кирк Дуглас
Жажда жизни
Джеймс Дин
Джеймс Дин
Гигант This was James Dean's second consecutive posthumous nomination.
Рок Хадсон
Гигант
Лоуренс Оливье
Лоуренс Оливье
Ричард III
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Ингрид Бергман
Ингрид Бергман
Анастасия Ingrid Bergman was not present at the awards ceremony. Cary Grant accepted on her behalf.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кэррол Бейкер
Куколка
Дебора Керр
Дебора Керр
Король и я
Кэтрин Хепберн
Кэтрин Хепберн
Продавец дождя
Nancy Kelly
The Bad Seed
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Энтони Куинн
Энтони Куинн
Жажда жизни
Победитель
Все номинанты
Роберт Стэк
Слова, написанные на ветру
Энтони Перкинс
Энтони Перкинс
Friendly Persuasion
Дон Мюррэй
Автобусная остановка
Микки Руни
The Bold and the Brave
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Дороти Мэлоун
Дороти Мэлоун
Слова, написанные на ветру
Победитель
Все номинанты
Айлин Хекарт
The Bad Seed
Мерседес МакКэмбридж
Гигант
Милдред Даннок
Куколка
Патришиа МакКормак
The Bad Seed
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Джордж Стивенс
Гигант
Победитель
Все номинанты
Уильям Уайлер
Уильям Уайлер
Friendly Persuasion
Кинг Видор
Война и мир
Уолтер Лэнг
Король и я
Майкл Андерсон
Майкл Андерсон
Вокруг Света за 80 дней
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Кто-то там наверху любит меня 7.5
Кто-то там наверху любит меня Somebody Up There Likes Me
Joseph Ruttenberg
Победитель
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Lionel Lindon
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Harder They Fall The Harder They Fall
Burnett Guffey
The Bad Seed The Bad Seed
Harold Rosson
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Loyal Griggs
Stagecoach to Fury Stagecoach to Fury
Walter Strenge
Куколка 7.3
Куколка Baby Doll
Boris Kaufman
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
Leon Shamroy
Война и мир 7.0
Война и мир War and Peace
Джек Кардифф
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
Harry Stradling Sr.
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
Irene Sharaff
Победитель
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Jean Louis
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Miles White
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Marjorie Best, Moss Mabry
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Arnold Friberg, Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, John Jensen, Ralph Jester
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Edith Head
Война и мир 7.0
Война и мир War and Peace
Maria De Matteis
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Charles Le Maire, Mary Wills
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Arnold Friberg, Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, John Jensen, Ralph Jester
Семь самураев 8.4
Семь самураев Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Kôhei Ezaki
Смотреть трейлер
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Charles Le Maire, Mary Wills
The Power and the Prize The Power and the Prize
Helen Rose
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax
Победитель
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax
Победитель
Все номинанты
Кто-то там наверху любит меня 7.5
Кто-то там наверху любит меня Somebody Up There Likes Me
Albert Akst
Храбрец 6.6
Храбрец The Brave One
Merrill G. White
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Anne Bauchens
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Philip W. Anderson, Fred Bohanan, William Hornbeck
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Виктор Янг Posthumously.
Победитель
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
Альфред Ньюман, Ken Darby
Победитель
Все номинанты
Meet Me in Las Vegas Meet Me in Las Vegas
George Stoll, Johnny Green
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Dimitri Tiomkin
Between Heaven and Hell Between Heaven and Hell
Hugo Friedhofer
Высшее общество 6.9
Высшее общество High Society
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
George Duning, Morris Stoloff
Продавец дождя 6.9
Продавец дождя The Rainmaker
Alex North
Высшее общество 6.9
Высшее общество High Society
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Анастасия 7.0
Анастасия Anastasia
Альфред Ньюман
The Best Things in Life Are Free The Best Things in Life Are Free
Lionel Newman
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Человек, который слишком много знал 7.4
Человек, который слишком много знал The Man Who Knew Too Much
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)".
Победитель
Человек, который слишком много знал 7.4
Человек, который слишком много знал The Man Who Knew Too Much
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)".
Победитель
Все номинанты
Высшее общество 6.9
Высшее общество High Society
Cole Porter For the song "True Love".
Julie Julie
Leith Stevens, Tom Adair For the song "Julie".
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Dimitri Tiomkin, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Friendly Persuasion (Thee I Love)".
Слова, написанные на ветру 7.4
Слова, написанные на ветру Written on the Wind
Виктор Янг, Sammy Cahn For the song "Written on the Wind". Victor Young's nomination was posthumous.
Слова, написанные на ветру 7.4
Слова, написанные на ветру Written on the Wind
Виктор Янг, Sammy Cahn For the song "Written on the Wind". Victor Young's nomination was posthumous.
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Кто-то там наверху любит меня 7.5
Кто-то там наверху любит меня Somebody Up There Likes Me
Malcolm Brown, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Победитель
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Победитель
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Победитель
Кто-то там наверху любит меня 7.5
Кто-то там наверху любит меня Somebody Up There Likes Me
Malcolm Brown, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Ralph S. Hurst, Boris Leven
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Jack Martin Smith, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Жажда жизни 7.4
Жажда жизни Lust for Life
E. Preston Ames, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Ross Bellah, Louis Diage, William Kiernan
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Ken Adam, Ross Dowd, James W. Sullivan
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Ralph S. Hurst, Boris Leven
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Ken Adam, Ross Dowd, James W. Sullivan
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Sam Comer, A. Earl Hedrick, Frank R. McKelvy, Hal Pereira
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Albert Nozaki, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Jack Martin Smith, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Жажда жизни 7.4
Жажда жизни Lust for Life
E. Preston Ames, Седрик Гиббонс, F. Keogh Gleason, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Albert Nozaki, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Ross Bellah, Louis Diage, William Kiernan
Семь самураев 8.4
Семь самураев Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Takashi Matsuyama
Смотреть трейлер
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Sam Comer, A. Earl Hedrick, Frank R. McKelvy, Hal Pereira
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
John P. Fulton
Победитель
Все номинанты
Запретная планета 7.6
Запретная планета Forbidden Planet
A. Arnold Gillespie, Wesley C. Miller, Irving G. Ries
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Вокруг Света за 80 дней 6.8
Вокруг Света за 80 дней Around the World in Eighty Days
Джон Фэрроу, S.J. Perelman, James Poe
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Фред Гийоль, Ivan Moffat
Жажда жизни 7.4
Жажда жизни Lust for Life
Norman Corwin
Куколка 7.3
Куколка Baby Doll
Tennessee Williams
Гигант 7.6
Гигант Giant
Фред Гийоль, Ivan Moffat
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Michael Wilson Due to being blacklisted Michael Wilson did not receive a screen credit, which under special Academy by-law made him ineligible personally although the writing achievement itself could be eligible. In early 1957 AMPAS instructed Price Waterhouse & Co. not to list any nomination declared ineligible under the by-law and thus this nomination was not included on the final voting ballot. The by-law was laster declared unworkable in January 1959. In December 2002 the Academy reinstated Mr. Wilson's nomination.
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
Magoo's Puddle Jumper Magoo's Puddle Jumper
Stephen Bosustow
Победитель
Все номинанты
Gerald McBoing! Boing! on Planet Moo Gerald McBoing! Boing! on Planet Moo
Stephen Bosustow
The Jaywalker The Jaywalker
Stephen Bosustow
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
Одиссея Жака Кусто: Мир тишины 6.9
Одиссея Жака Кусто: Мир тишины Le monde du silence
Жак Ив Кусто
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Naked Eye The Naked Eye
Louis Clyde Stoumen
Where Mountains Float Hvor bjergene sejler
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
The True Story of the Civil War The True Story of the Civil War
Louis Clyde Stoumen
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Dark Wave The Dark Wave
John Healy
The House Without a Name The House Without a Name
Valentine Davies
A City Decides A City Decides
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ward Kimball For episode Man in Space (1955)
Oscar / Лучший фильм на иностранном языке
Дорога 7.2
Дорога La Strada
Dino De Laurentiis, Carlo Ponti Italy.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Жервеза 7.4
Жервеза Gervaise
Agnès Delahaie France.
Капитан из Кепеника 7.1
Капитан из Кепеника Der Hauptmann von Köpenick
Walter Koppel, Gyula Trebitsch Germany.
Бирманская арфа 8.0
Бирманская арфа Biruma no tategoto
Masayuki Takagi Japan.
Qivitoq Qivitoq
O. Dalsgaard-Olsen Denmark.
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Crashing the Water Barrier Crashing the Water Barrier
Konstantin Kalser
Победитель
The Bespoke Overcoat The Bespoke Overcoat
George K. Arthur
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Dark Wave The Dark Wave
John Healy
Time Stood Still Time Stood Still
Cedric Francis
I Never Forget a Face I Never Forget a Face
Robert Youngson
Cow Dog Cow Dog
Larry Lansburgh
Samoa Samoa
Уолт Дисней
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Красный шар 8.4
Красный шар Le ballon rouge
Альбер Ламорис Lamorisse is the only person ever to have received this award for a short film.
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Bold and the Brave The Bold and the Brave
Robert Lewin
Дорога 7.2
Дорога La Strada
Федерико Феллини, Туллио Пинелли
Убийцы леди 7.6
Убийцы леди The Ladykillers
William Rose
Дорога 7.2
Дорога La Strada
Федерико Феллини, Туллио Пинелли
Julie Julie
Andrew L. Stone
Oscar / Лучший звук
Король и я 7.6
Король и я The King and I
Carlton W. Faulkner
Победитель
Все номинанты
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Gordon R. Glennan, Gordon Sawyer
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Gordon R. Glennan, Gordon Sawyer
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
John P. Livadary
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Loren L. Ryder
Храбрец 6.6
Храбрец The Brave One
Buddy Myers
Oscar / Лучший литературный первоисточник
Храбрец 6.6
Храбрец The Brave One
Dalton Trumbo Because he was not permitted to work due to the Hollywood blacklist, Trumbo wrote the story - and was nominated - under the pseudonym Robert Rich, who had nothing to do with the film industry and is a nephew of the King Brothers, producers of the film. Although there were rumors at the time that this was the case, the film's producer repeatedly denied the suggestion. It was not acknowledged until several years later that Trumbo had been the writer. He finally received his award on May 2, 1975, presented by then Academy president Walter Mirisch, shortly before his death - although the official screen credit was not changed until many years afterward.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Умберто Д. 8.1
Умберто Д. Umberto D.
Чезаре Дзаваттини
High Society High Society
Edward Bernds, Elwood Ullman The screenwriters graciously and voluntarily declined the nomination. The Academy had inadvertently confused their quickly-made Bowery Boys series entry called High Society with the similarly titled Cole Porter musical High Society (1956), which came out the following year and would have been eligible for adapted screenplay only. The nomination was officially revoked for both films and is listed for the purpose of information only.
The Proud and the Beautiful Les orgueilleux
Jean-Paul Sartre
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
Leo Katcher
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Buddy Adler
Победитель
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Y. Frank Freeman
Победитель
