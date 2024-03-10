Меню
Все фильмы-номинанты «Оскар» в 2024 году

Место проведения Dolby Theatre, Голливуд, Калифорния, США
Дата проведения 10 марта 2024
Oscar / Лучший фильм
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Кристофер Нолан, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
Победитель
Все номинанты
Маэстро 6.6
Маэстро Maestro
Стивен Спилберг, Фред Бернер, Брэдли Купер, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Durning
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Мартин Скорсезе, Daniel Lupi, Bradley Thomas, Дэн Фридкин
Зона интересов 7.4
Зона интересов The Zone of Interest
James Wilson
Прошлые жизни 7.5
Прошлые жизни Past Lives
Pamela Koffler, Кристин Вачон, David Hinojosa
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Марго Робби, Tom Ackerley
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Ed Guiney, Йоргос Лантимос, Andrew Lowe, Эмма Стоун
Анатомия падения 7.6
Анатомия падения Anatomie d'une chute
Дэвид Тион, Marie-Ange Luciani
Американское чтиво 7.7
Американское чтиво American Fiction
Ben LeClair, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson
Оставленные 7.7
Оставленные The Holdovers
Mark Johnson
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль
Киллиан Мерфи
Киллиан Мерфи
Оппенгеймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Колман Доминго
Колман Доминго
Растин
Пол Джаматти
Пол Джаматти
Оставленные
Джеффри Райт
Джеффри Райт
Американское чтиво
Брэдли Купер
Брэдли Купер
Маэстро
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль
Эмма Стоун
Эмма Стоун
Бедные-несчастные
Победитель
Все номинанты
Лили Гладстоун
Лили Гладстоун
Убийцы цветочной луны
Кэри Маллиган
Кэри Маллиган
Маэстро
Аннетт Бенинг
Аннетт Бенинг
Дайана Найэд
Сандра Хюллер
Сандра Хюллер
Анатомия падения
Oscar / Лучшая мужская роль второго плана
Роберт Дауни-младший
Роберт Дауни-младший
Оппенгеймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Роберт Де Ниро
Роберт Де Ниро
Убийцы цветочной луны
Марк Руффало
Марк Руффало
Бедные-несчастные
Стерлинг К. Браун
Стерлинг К. Браун
Американское чтиво
Райан Гослинг
Райан Гослинг
Барби
Oscar / Лучшая женская роль второго плана
Да’Вин Джой Рэндольф
Да’Вин Джой Рэндольф
Оставленные
Победитель
Все номинанты
Джоди Фостер
Джоди Фостер
Дайана Найэд
Даниэль Брукс
Даниэль Брукс
Цвет пурпурный
Америка Феррера
Америка Феррера
Барби
Эмили Блант
Эмили Блант
Оппенгеймер
Oscar / Лучшая режиссура
Кристофер Нолан
Кристофер Нолан
Оппенгеймер
Победитель
Все номинанты
Мартин Скорсезе
Мартин Скорсезе
Убийцы цветочной луны
Джонатан Глейзер
Джонатан Глейзер
Зона интересов
Йоргос Лантимос
Йоргос Лантимос
Бедные-несчастные
Жюстин Трие
Жюстин Трие
Анатомия падения
Oscar / Лучшая операторская работа
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Победитель
Все номинанты
Граф 6.4
Граф El Conde
Эдвард Лэчмен
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Rodrigo Prieto
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Robbie Ryan
Маэстро 6.6
Маэстро Maestro
Matthew Libatique
Oscar / Лучший дизайн костюмов
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Holly Waddington
Победитель
Все номинанты
Наполеон 6.9
Наполеон Napoleon
David Crossman, Janty Yates
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Jacqueline Durran
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jacqueline West
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Ellen Mirojnick
Oscar / Лучший монтаж
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Анатомия падения 7.6
Анатомия падения Anatomie d'une chute
Laurent Sénéchal
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker
Оставленные 7.7
Оставленные The Holdovers
Кевин Тент
Oscar / Лучший грим и причёски
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Mark Coulier, Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey
Победитель
Все номинанты
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel
Общество снега 8.2
Общество снега La sociedad de la nieve
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Голда. Судный день 6.4
Голда. Судный день Golda
Karen Hartley, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue
Маэстро 6.6
Маэстро Maestro
Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Kazu Hiro
Oscar / Лучшая оригинальная музыка к фильму
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Ludwig Göransson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Американское чтиво 7.7
Американское чтиво American Fiction
Laura Karpman
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Робби Робертсон Posthumously.
Индиана Джонс и колесо судьбы 7.3
Индиана Джонс и колесо судьбы Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Williams
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Jerskin Fendrix
Oscar / Лучшая песня к фильму
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Финнеас О’Коннелл, Билли Айлиш For "What Was I Made For?"
Победитель
Все номинанты
Американская симфония 7.7
Американская симфония American Symphony
Dan Wilson, Jon Batiste For "It Never Went Away"
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Scott George For "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)"
Обжигающе горячий 7.7
Обжигающе горячий Flamin' Hot
Diane Warren For "The Fire Inside"
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Марк Ронсон, Andrew Wyatt For "I'm Just Ken"
Oscar / Лучшая работа художника-постановщика
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price, Shona Heath
Победитель
Все номинанты
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Убийцы цветочной луны 7.8
Убийцы цветочной луны Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Claire Kaufman, Ruth De Jong
Наполеон 6.9
Наполеон Napoleon
Elli Griff, Arthur Max
Oscar / Лучшие визуальные эффекты
Годзилла: Минус один 7.6
Годзилла: Минус один Gojira -1.0
Такаси Ямадзаки, Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya, Tatsuji Nojima
Победитель
Все номинанты
Стражи Галактики. Часть 3 8.5
Стражи Галактики. Часть 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Stephane Ceretti, Theodore Bialek, Guy Williams, Алексис Вайсброт
Миссия: невыполнима 7. Смертельная расплата 8.0
Миссия: невыполнима 7. Смертельная расплата Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Neil Corbould, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco
Создатель 7.1
Создатель The Creator
Jay Cooper, Neil Corbould, Andrew Roberts, Ian Comley
Наполеон 6.9
Наполеон Napoleon
Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Simone Coco, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Oscar / Лучший адаптированный сценарий
Американское чтиво 7.7
Американское чтиво American Fiction
Cord Jefferson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Барби 7.3
Барби Barbie
Ноа Баумбак, Грета Гервиг
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Кристофер Нолан
Зона интересов 7.4
Зона интересов The Zone of Interest
Джонатан Глейзер
Бедные-несчастные 7.9
Бедные-несчастные Poor Things
Тони МакНамара
Oscar / Лучший анимационный полнометражный фильм
Мальчик и птица 8.1
Мальчик и птица Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Хаяо Миядзаки, Тосио Судзуки
Победитель
Все номинанты
Человек-Паук: Паутина Вселенных 8.7
Человек-Паук: Паутина Вселенных Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Фил Лорд, Кристофер Миллер, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Кемп Пауэрс
Мечты робота 7.6
Мечты робота Robot Dreams
Пабло Бергер, Ибон Кормензана, Sandra Tapia, Ignasi Estapé
Элементарно 8.0
Элементарно Elemental
Denise Ream, Питер Сон
Нимона 7.2
Нимона Nimona
Трой Квон, Julie Zackary, Karen Ryan, Ник Бруно
Oscar / Лучший анимационный короткометражный фильм
War Is Over! War Is Over!
Brad Booker, Dave Mullins
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ninety-Five Senses Ninety-Five Senses
Джаред Хесс, Джеруша Хесс
Pachyderme Pachyderme
Marc Rius, Stéphanie Clément
Our Uniform Our Uniform
Yegane Moghaddam
Letter to a Pig Letter to a Pig
Amit Russell Gicelter, Tal Kantor
Oscar / Лучший документальный полнометражный фильм
20 Days in Mariupol 20 Days in Mariupol
Raney Aronson, Michelle Mizner, Mstyslav Chernov
Победитель
Все номинанты
Вечная память 7.4
Вечная память La memoria infinita
Мэйт Альберди
Дочери Ольфы 7.4
Дочери Ольфы Les filles d'Olfa
Nadim Cheikhrouha, Каутер Бен Ханья
Боби Вайн: Народный президент 7.8
Боби Вайн: Народный президент Bobi Wine: The People's President
John Battsek, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp
To Kill a Tiger To Kill a Tiger
Cornelia Principe, Nisha Pahuja, David Oppenheim
Oscar / Лучший документальный короткометражный фильм
The Last Repair Shop The Last Repair Shop
Крис Бауэрс, Ben Proudfoot
Победитель
Все номинанты
The ABCs of Book Banning The ABCs of Book Banning
Триш Адлесик, Sheila Nevins
The Barber of Little Rock The Barber of Little Rock
John Hoffman, Christine Turner
Island in Between Island in Between
S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien
Nai Nai & Wài Pó Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Sam A. Davis, Sean Wang
Oscar / Лучший фильм на иностранном языке
Зона интересов 7.4
Зона интересов The Zone of Interest
United Kingdom
Победитель
Все номинанты
Идеальные дни 7.6
Идеальные дни Perfect Days
Japan
Я — капитан 7.2
Я — капитан Io capitano
Italy
Общество снега 8.2
Общество снега La sociedad de la nieve
Spain
Учительская 7.6
Учительская Das Lehrerzimmer
Germany
Oscar / Лучший игровой короткометражный фильм
Чудесная история Генри Шугара 7.3
Чудесная история Генри Шугара The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Уэс Андерсон, Steven Rales
Победитель
Все номинанты
Invincible Invincible
Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune Ridder Lykke
Christian Norlyk, Lasse Lyskjær Noer
Red, White and Blue Red, White and Blue
Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane
The After The After
Nicky Bentham, Misan Harriman
Oscar / Лучший оригинальный сценарий
Анатомия падения 7.6
Анатомия падения Anatomie d'une chute
Артур Харари, Жюстин Трие
Победитель
Все номинанты
Маэстро 6.6
Маэстро Maestro
Брэдли Купер, Josh Singer
Май декабрь 6.7
Май декабрь May December
Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Прошлые жизни 7.5
Прошлые жизни Past Lives
Селин Сон
Оставленные 7.7
Оставленные The Holdovers
Дэвид Хемингсон
Oscar / Лучший звук
Зона интересов 7.4
Зона интересов The Zone of Interest
Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn
Победитель
Все номинанты
Маэстро 6.6
Маэстро Maestro
Richard King, Steven Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Jason Ruder
Оппенгеймер 8.7
Оппенгеймер Oppenheimer
Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
Создатель 7.1
Создатель The Creator
Эрик Адаль, Tom Ozanich, Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean A. Zupancic
Миссия: невыполнима 7. Смертельная расплата 8.0
Миссия: невыполнима 7. Смертельная расплата Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Chris Burdon, James Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Scientific and Engineering Award
Ken Museth
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Победитель
Mihai Aldén
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Победитель
Peter Cucka
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Победитель
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Michelle Satter
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
