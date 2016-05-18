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Poster of The Girl Who Danced with the Devil
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Girl Who Danced with the Devil
6.8

The Girl Who Danced with the Devil

, 2016
A moça que dançou com o Diabo
Brazil / Short / 18+
Poster of The Girl Who Danced with the Devil
6.8

Synopsis

A girl from a very religious family seeks about her own paradise.

Cast

Karolina Carbinatto
Friend
Sasá Carvalho
Aline Rodrigues Costa
Aline
José Batista Da Silva
Pastor
Manu França
Mother
Director João Paulo Miranda Maria
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 18 May 2016
Budget $500
Also known as
A moça que dançou com o Diabo, The Girl Who Danced with the Devil

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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