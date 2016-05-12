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7.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Clash
7.5
Clash
, 2016
Eshtebak / Clash
Egypt / Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
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Filming locations
7.5
Synopsis
Set entirely in an 8m police truck, a number of detainees from different political and social backgrounds are brought together by their inevitable fate, during the turmoil that followed the ousting of former president Morsi from power.
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Cast
Hany Adel
Adam
Nelly Karim
Nagwa
Tarek Abdel Aziz
Husam
Muhammad El-Sebai
Zain
Mohamed Elsewisy
Uwais
Ahmad Abdulhamid Hifni
Awadh
Mahmood Fares
Central Force Soldier
Walid Abdulghani
Relocation car officer
Walid Abdulghani
Relocation car officer
Attef Ammar
Colonel Fahmi
Attef Ammar
Colonel Fahmi
Hosny Sheta
Fishoo
Director
Mohamed Diab
Writer
Khaled Diab
,
Mohamed Diab
Composer
Khaled Dagher
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
26 October 2016
World premiere
12 May 2016
Release date
4 May 2017
Brazil
27 July 2016
Egypt
14 September 2016
France
21 April 2017
Great Britain
15
9 February 2017
Greece
27 October 2016
Netherlands
10 August 2017
Portugal
2 June 2017
Spain
1 April 2017
USA
Worldwide Gross
$143,121
Production
Sampek Productions, Acamedia Pictures, NiKo Film
Also known as
Eshtebak, Clash, Çatışma, Conflict, Ishtebak, Kahakka, Káosz, Konflikt, Zderzenie, Η κλούβα, Противостояние, Протистояння, クラッシュ, 囚車大風暴, Çatisma, 冲突的一天, اشتباك, Embate no Furgão, 囚车大风暴
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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