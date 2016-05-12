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Poster of Clash
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Clash
7.5

Clash

, 2016
Eshtebak / Clash
Egypt / Drama / 18+
Poster of Clash
7.5

Synopsis

Set entirely in an 8m police truck, a number of detainees from different political and social backgrounds are brought together by their inevitable fate, during the turmoil that followed the ousting of former president Morsi from power.

Cast

Hany Adel
Adam
Nelly Karim
Nagwa
Tarek Abdel Aziz
Husam
Muhammad El-Sebai
Zain
Mohamed Elsewisy
Uwais
Ahmad Abdulhamid Hifni
Awadh
Mahmood Fares
Central Force Soldier
Walid Abdulghani
Relocation car officer
Walid Abdulghani
Relocation car officer
Attef Ammar
Colonel Fahmi
Attef Ammar
Colonel Fahmi
Hosny Sheta
Fishoo
Director Mohamed Diab
Writer Khaled Diab, Mohamed Diab
Composer Khaled Dagher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 26 October 2016
World premiere 12 May 2016
Release date
4 May 2017 Brazil
27 July 2016 Egypt
14 September 2016 France
21 April 2017 Great Britain 15
9 February 2017 Greece
27 October 2016 Netherlands
10 August 2017 Portugal
2 June 2017 Spain
1 April 2017 USA
Worldwide Gross $143,121
Production Sampek Productions, Acamedia Pictures, NiKo Film
Also known as
Eshtebak, Clash, Çatışma, Conflict, Ishtebak, Kahakka, Káosz, Konflikt, Zderzenie, Η κλούβα, Противостояние, Протистояння, クラッシュ, 囚車大風暴, Çatisma, 冲突的一天, اشتباك, Embate no Furgão, 囚车大风暴

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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