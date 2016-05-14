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Poster of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
7.9

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

, 2016
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
7.9

Synopsis

An intimate portrait of actress Debbie Reynolds and her relationship with her beloved children, Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher.

Cast

Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
Self
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher
Self
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Self
Catherine Hickland
Self
Todd Fisher
Self
Constance Freiberg
Self
Eddie Fisher
Self
Maxine Reynolds
Self
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Self
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Self
Abe Gurko
Self
Director Alexis Bloom, Fisher Stevens
Composer Will Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 14 May 2016
Release date
10 January 2017 Russia 16+
10 January 2017 Kazakhstan
10 January 2017 Ukraine
Also known as
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Bright Lights, Bright Lights - La vita privata di Carrie Fisher e Debbie Reynolds, Bright Lights: Com Carrie Fisher e Debbie Reynolds, Luzes Brilhantes: Com Debbie Reynolds e Carrie Fisher, Vakító fények: Főszerepben Carrie Fisher és Debbie Reynolds, Две звезды. Кэрри Фишер и Дебби Рейнольдс, 光芒萬丈：嘉莉費雪與黛比雷諾

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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