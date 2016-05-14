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Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
Stills
Quotes
Carrie FisherFamily-wise, we didn't grow up with each other, we grew up around each other. You know, like trees.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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