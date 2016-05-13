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Poster of Diamond Island
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Diamond Island
6.6

Diamond Island

, 2016
Diamond Island
France, Cambodia, Germany, Thailand / Drama / 18+
Poster of Diamond Island
6.6

Synopsis

An adolescent who leaves rural Cambodia to become a construction worker only to be reunited with his missing older brother.

Cast

Sobon Nuon
Bora
Cheanick Nov
Solei
Madeza Chhem
Aza
Mean Korn
Dy
Samnang Nut
Virak
Samnang Khim
Lakena
Sophyna Meng
Mesa
Jany Min
Lida
Sreyroth Dom
James
Batham Oun
Blue
Director Davy Chou
Writer Davy Chou, Claire Maugendre
Composer Jérémie Arcache, Christophe Musset
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Cambodia / Germany / Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 13 May 2016
Release date
28 December 2016 France
19 January 2017 Germany
Also known as
Diamond Island, Алмазный остров, 다이아몬드 아일랜드, ダイアモンド・アイランド, 紙醉金迷鑽石島, កោះពេជ្រ

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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