Poster of Paulina
Рейтинги
6.6
Paulina

La patota 18+
Synopsis

A young woman is raped by a gang.
Country Argentina / Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 18 June 2015
Release date
18 June 2015 Argentina
16 June 2016 Brazil 16
13 April 2016 France
7 September 2017 Greece
22 November 2015 Italy
27 October 2015 Spain
4 November 2016 Sweden
Also known as
La patota, Paulina, Pauline, Παουλίνα, Паулина, パウリーナ, 帮派
Director
Santiago Mitre
Cast
Dolores Fonzi
Oscar Martínez
Oscar Martínez
Esteban Lamothe
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
11 votes
