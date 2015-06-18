Menu
6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Paulina
Paulina
La patota
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
A young woman is raped by a gang.
Expand
Country
Argentina / Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
18 June 2015
Release date
18 June 2015
Argentina
16 June 2016
Brazil
16
13 April 2016
France
7 September 2017
Greece
22 November 2015
Italy
27 October 2015
Spain
4 November 2016
Sweden
Also known as
La patota, Paulina, Pauline, Παουλίνα, Паулина, パウリーナ, 帮派
Director
Santiago Mitre
Cast
Dolores Fonzi
Oscar Martínez
Esteban Lamothe
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
