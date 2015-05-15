El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent18+
Synopsis
The story of the relationship between Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman and last survivor of his people, and two scientists who work together over the course of 40 years to search the Amazon for a sacred healing plant.
El abrazo de la serpiente, Embrace of the Serpent, L'étreinte du serpent, O Abraço da Serpente, A kígyó ölelése, Der Schamane und die Schlange, Gyvatės apkabinimas, L'abraçada de la serp, Slangens favntag, W objęciach węża, Yılanla Kucaklaşma, Zagrljaj zmije, Στην αγκαλιά του φιδιού, Абдымкі змяі, Объятия змея, Прегръдката на змията, 夢遊亞馬遜, 彷徨える河, 蛇之拥抱