Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Embrace of the Serpent
Poster of Embrace of the Serpent
Рейтинги
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Embrace of the Serpent

Embrace of the Serpent

El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The story of the relationship between Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman and last survivor of his people, and two scientists who work together over the course of 40 years to search the Amazon for a sacred healing plant.
Country Argentina / Colombia / Venezuela
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 7 November 2015
World premiere 15 May 2015
Release date
18 February 2016 Argentina
25 May 2015 Colombia
19 May 2016 Denmark
21 October 2015 Finland
23 December 2015 France
10 June 2016 Great Britain
31 March 2016 Greece
24 September 2015 Hungary
31 March 2016 Netherlands
7 April 2016 Portugal
19 February 2016 Spain
Budget $1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $3,217,212
Production Buffalo Films, Buffalo Producciones, Caracol Televisión
Also known as
El abrazo de la serpiente, Embrace of the Serpent, L'étreinte du serpent, O Abraço da Serpente, A kígyó ölelése, Der Schamane und die Schlange, Gyvatės apkabinimas, L'abraçada de la serp, Slangens favntag, W objęciach węża, Yılanla Kucaklaşma, Zagrljaj zmije, Στην αγκαλιά του φιδιού, Абдымкі змяі, Объятия змея, Прегръдката на змията, 夢遊亞馬遜, 彷徨える河, 蛇之拥抱
Director
Ciro Guerra
Ciro Guerra
Cast
Nilbio Torres
Jan Bijvoet
Jan Bijvoet
Antonio Bolivar
Brionne Davis
Brionne Davis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Embrace of the Serpent
Birds of Passage 7.5
Birds of Passage (2018)
Monos 6.9
Monos (2019)
Pili 6.5
Pili (2017)
Terra 8.4
Terra (2015)
Tanna 6.9
Tanna (2015)
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul (2015)
The President 7.4
The President (2014)
Timbuktu 6.8
Timbuktu (2014)
Theeb 7.2
Theeb (2014)
Heima 7.9
Heima (2007)
A Ton of Luck 6.4
A Ton of Luck (2006)
Mother and stepmother 7.1
Mother and stepmother (1983)

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Listen to the
soundtrack Embrace of the Serpent
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more