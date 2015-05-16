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Poster of Panama
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Panama
5.4

Panama

, 2015
Panama
Serbia / Thriller, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Panama
5.4

Synopsis

Depicts how digital communication, pornography and vanity obstruct true emotions and love.

Cast

Slaven Doslo
Jovan Stojiljkovic
Jovana Stojiljković
Maja Jovanovic
Milos Pjevac
Milan
Tamara Dragičević
Sandra
Nebojša Milovanović
Profesor
Jelisaveta Orasanin
Milica
Andrija Danicic
Stevan
Aleksandar Djurica
Sandrin otac
Branka Selic
Milanova mama
Branka Pujic
Sandrina mama
Director Pavle Vuckovic
Writer Pavle Vuckovic, Jelena Vuksanovic
Composer Milan Sv. Djurdjevic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 8 January 2016
World premiere 16 May 2015
Release date
16 May 2015 France
15 October 2015 South Korea 18
Worldwide Gross $6,527
Production PLAN 9, Plan 9
Also known as
Panama, Панама, CU46 - See You for Sex, インモラル・ガール　秘密と嘘

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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