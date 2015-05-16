Cast
Nebojša Milovanović
Profesor
Jelisaveta Orasanin
Milica
Aleksandar Djurica
Sandrin otac
Branka Selic
Milanova mama
Branka Pujic
Sandrina mama
Cast and Crew
Director
Pavle Vuckovic
Writer
Pavle Vuckovic, Jelena Vuksanovic
Composer
Milan Sv. Djurdjevic
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
8 January 2016
World premiere
16 May 2015
Release date
|16 May 2015
|France
|
|
|15 October 2015
|South Korea
|
|18
Worldwide Gross
$6,527
Production
PLAN 9, Plan 9
Also known as
Panama, Панама, CU46 - See You for Sex, インモラル・ガール 秘密と嘘