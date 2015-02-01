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Poster of Nahid
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Nahid
6.3

Nahid

, 2015
Nahid
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nahid
6.3

Synopsis

A woman tries to mend the broken pieces of her last life, as she is now involved in a new relationship with a man.

Cast

Sareh Bayat
Nahid
Pejman Bazeghi
Masoud
Navid Mohammadzadeh
Navid Mohammadzadeh
Sahar Aghili
Payam Ahmadinia
Soheila Akhlaghi
Abbas Astaneh
Hashem
Nasrin Babaei
Leila
Mehrdad Bakhshi
Farideh Daryamaj
Ali Asghar Kohan Ghanbarian
Director Ida Panahandeh
Writer Arsalan Amiri, Ida Panahandeh
Composer Behnam Khedri, Majid Pousti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 February 2015
Release date
28 July 2016 Brazil
24 February 2016 France
7 January 2016 Greece
16 November 2015 Iran
27 June 2016 Italy
12 February 2016 Spain
Also known as
Nahid, Nahid un canto a la libertad, Nahid: Amor e Liberdade, Η ιστορία της Ναχίντ, Нахид

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Ahmad Always 'no'! Say ' yes' for a change.
Nahid That one 'yes' was enough for a lifetime!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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