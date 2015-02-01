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6.3
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Films
Nahid
6.3
Nahid
, 2015
Nahid
Iran / Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
A woman tries to mend the broken pieces of her last life, as she is now involved in a new relationship with a man.
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Cast
Sareh Bayat
Nahid
Pejman Bazeghi
Masoud
Navid Mohammadzadeh
Sahar Aghili
Payam Ahmadinia
Soheila Akhlaghi
Abbas Astaneh
Hashem
Nasrin Babaei
Leila
Mehrdad Bakhshi
Farideh Daryamaj
Ali Asghar Kohan Ghanbarian
Director
Ida Panahandeh
Writer
Arsalan Amiri
,
Ida Panahandeh
Composer
Behnam Khedri
,
Majid Pousti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 February 2015
Release date
28 July 2016
Brazil
24 February 2016
France
7 January 2016
Greece
16 November 2015
Iran
27 June 2016
Italy
12 February 2016
Spain
Also known as
Nahid, Nahid un canto a la libertad, Nahid: Amor e Liberdade, Η ιστορία της Ναχίντ, Нахид
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Ahmad
Always 'no'! Say ' yes' for a change.
Nahid
That one 'yes' was enough for a lifetime!
Showtimes
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