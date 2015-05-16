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Poster of A Tale of Love and Darkness
6.2
A Tale of Love and Darkness - International trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Tale of Love and Darkness
6.2

A Tale of Love and Darkness

, 2015
A Tale of Love and Darkness
USA, Israel / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Tale of Love and Darkness
6.2
A Tale of Love and Darkness - International trailer
A Tale of Love and Darkness  International trailer

Synopsis

The story of Amos Oz's youth, set against the backdrop of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. The film details the young man's relationship with his mother and his beginnings as a writer, while looking at what happens when the stories we tell become the stories we live.

Cast

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Fania
Gilad Kahana
Arieh
Makram Khoury
Makram Khoury
Al Hilwani
Moni Moshonov
Moni Moshonov
Old Amos
Ohad Knoller
Israel Zarchi
Amir Tessler
Amos
Neta Riskin
Haya
Alexander Peleg
Old Amos
Rotem Keinan
Tsvi
Tomer Capone
The Pioneer
Director Natalie Portman
Writer Natalie Portman, Amos Oz
Composer Nicholas Britell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 11 November 2016
World premiere 16 May 2015
Release date
14 June 2016 Russia Экспонента 12+
5 May 2016 Brazil
3 September 2015 Israel
8 June 2017 Italy
14 June 2016 Kazakhstan
1 September 2016 South Korea
19 August 2016 USA
14 June 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $724,885
Production Focus World, Avi Chai fund, Gesher Fund
Also known as
A Tale of Love and Darkness, Eine Geschichte von Liebe und Finsternis, Una historia de amor y oscuridad, Une histoire d'amour et de ténèbres, De Amor e Trevas, Opowieść o miłości i mroku, Pasaka apie meile ir tamsa, Příběh lásky a temnoty, Príbeh o láske a temnote, Sipour al ahava va'khoshekh, Sognare è vivere, Szeretetről, sötétségről, Tarina rakkaudesta ja pimeydestä, Uma História de Amor e Trevas, Ιστορία αγάπης και σκότους, Повесть о любви и тьме, 愛と闇の物語, 愛與黑暗的故事, 爱与黑暗的故事

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Tale of Love and Darkness - International trailer
A Tale of Love and Darkness International trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack A Tale of Love and Darkness

Quotes

Old Amos The only way to keep the dream alive, full of hope and not disappointing is to never try to implement it. A dream brought to life is disappointing. This disappointment is the nature of dreams.
[last lines]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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