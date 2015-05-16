The story of Amos Oz's youth, set against the backdrop of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. The film details the young man's relationship with his mother and his beginnings as a writer, while looking at what happens when the stories we tell become the stories we live.
A Tale of Love and Darkness, Eine Geschichte von Liebe und Finsternis, Una historia de amor y oscuridad, Une histoire d'amour et de ténèbres, De Amor e Trevas, Opowieść o miłości i mroku, Pasaka apie meile ir tamsa, Příběh lásky a temnoty, Príbeh o láske a temnote, Sipour al ahava va'khoshekh, Sognare è vivere, Szeretetről, sötétségről, Tarina rakkaudesta ja pimeydestä, Uma História de Amor e Trevas, Ιστορία αγάπης και σκότους, Повесть о любви и тьме, 愛と闇の物語, 愛與黑暗的故事, 爱与黑暗的故事