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Poster of Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
7.4

Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words

, 2015
Jag är Ingrid
Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
7.4

Synopsis

A captivating look behind the scenes of the remarkable life of a young Swedish girl who became one of the most celebrated actresses of American and World cinema.

Cast

Pia Lindström
Self
Roberto Rossellini
Roberto Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Self
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Self
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Self
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Self
Robertino Rossellini
Self
Isotta Rossellini
Self
Fiorella Mariani
Self
Jeanine Basinger
Self
Director Stig Björkman
Writer Stig Björkman, Stina Gardell, Dominika Daubenbüchel
Composer Michael Nyman, Eva Dahlgren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 3 July 2022
World premiere 19 May 2015
Release date
25 December 2015 Brazil
27 August 2015 Denmark
11 September 2015 Finland
19 May 2015 France
12 August 2016 Great Britain
29 October 2015 Italy
27 August 2016 Japan
28 August 2015 Norway
15 October 2015 South Korea
28 August 2015 Sweden
13 November 2015 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $214,014
Production Chimney Pot, Chimney, Filmregion Stockholm Mälardalen
Also known as
Jag är Ingrid, Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, Jeg er Ingrid, Ben, Ingrid, Eu Sou Ingrid Bergman, Ich bin Ingrid Bergman, Ingrid Bergman - omin sanoin, Ingrid Bergman: Retrato de familia, Ingrid Bergman: własnymi słowami, Io sono Ingrid, Je suis Ingrid, Minä olen Ingrid, Ингрид Бергман: В её собственных словах, Ингрид Бергман: С нейни думи, イングリッド・バーグマン　愛に生きた女優, 英格丽·褒曼口述实录, 英格烈褒曼的私語, 英格麗褒曼的私語

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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