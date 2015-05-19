ProductionChimney Pot, Chimney, Filmregion Stockholm Mälardalen
Also known as
Jag är Ingrid, Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, Jeg er Ingrid, Ben, Ingrid, Eu Sou Ingrid Bergman, Ich bin Ingrid Bergman, Ingrid Bergman - omin sanoin, Ingrid Bergman: Retrato de familia, Ingrid Bergman: własnymi słowami, Io sono Ingrid, Je suis Ingrid, Minä olen Ingrid, Ингрид Бергман: В её собственных словах, Ингрид Бергман: С нейни думи, イングリッド・バーグマン 愛に生きた女優, 英格丽·褒曼口述实录, 英格烈褒曼的私語, 英格麗褒曼的私語
Film rating
7.4
Rate14 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.