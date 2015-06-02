Menu
Russian
Poster of The Treasure
Рейтинги
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Treasure

The Treasure

Comoara 18+
Country Romania / France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 8 January 2016
World premiere 2 June 2015
Release date
21 April 2016 Brazil
10 February 2016 France
6 October 2016 Germany
3 December 2015 Serbia
16 December 2016 Spain
Budget €900,000
Worldwide Gross $82,392
Production 42 Km Film, Arte France Cinéma, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Comoara, El tesoro, The Treasure, Poklad, A kincs, Blago, Der Schatz, Hazine, Il Tesoro, Le trésor, O Tesouro, Skarb, Tesouro, Zaklad, Ο θησαυρός, Сокровище, トレジャー　オトナタチの贈り物。, 宝藏, 搵家寶
Cast
Cuzin Toma
Adrian Purcarescu
Corneliu Cozmei
Radu Bânzaru
Dan Chiriac
Iulia Ciochina
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
