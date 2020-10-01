Menu
Poster of Electric Jesus
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Electric Jesus

Electric Jesus 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 October 2020
World premiere 1 October 2020
Budget $1,000,000
Production Blue Tape Records
Electric Jesus, Metaleiros de Jesus, Лето 86
Director
Chris White
Cast
Judd Nelson
Brian Baumgartner
Rhoda Griffis
Shawn Parsons
Claire Bronson
6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Michael So uh, what kind of music do you listen to?
Erik Hmmprh, quite a bit, actually. Uh... love metal, hard rock. I love your guys' stuff. Um, see I've been listening to Rez Band, Barren Cross, Bloodgood, Leviticus, Jerusalem, Messiah Prophet, Philadelphia, Barnabas, uh, Daniel Band, Shout, and Saint which I think is the heaviest of them all, of course. Um, but I can hear you guys playing with any of them. I've been listening to this new metal band called "First Strike," their album was produced by Mike Roe of the 77s. I love the 77s, that whole post punk new wave scene bands like Youth Choir, The Lifesavers and LSU which is the new version of the Lifesavers and it's insane. Uh, Undercover, Vector, Charlie Peacock, Bill Mason Band, uh, Mad at the World, Andy McCarroll and Moral Support, the Techno's, In 3D, Quickflight, 4-4-1, um, Steve Taylor and Daniel Amos of course, And even Punk stuff like The Lede, and this new underground band from Texas that I heard about from Cornerstone called One Bad Pig. And, and then there's the mainstay rock acts... you gotta love them, you know, Larry Norman, uh, Randy Stonehill, Darrell Mansfield, Servant, Petra, Degarmo & Key, uh, Rick Cua, Prodigal, uh, Kerry Livgren and AD, Idle Cure, Sweet Comfort Band, um, Phil Keaggy, Rob Castle's band, White Heart, Kenny Marks, Mark Heard, Pat Terry and all that great stuff from the old days. My uncle turned me on to some crazy cool Jesus music that I still really dig like Keith Green, All Saved Freak Band, Tom Howard, Concrete Rubber Band, uh, Randy Matthews, Brenton Heyworth, he actually opened for Clapton, Ishmael United and so many others... But you know what I really love, is when I find a regular band, you know like on MTV and the radio that just has a Christian perspective on things , I've been really into Bob Dylan, The Alarm, uh, Simple Minds, The Call, uh, After the Fire, Bruce Cockburn, Violent Femmes, this wicked metal band from Chicago called Trouble. Uh, Alpha Band, they actually backed up Dylan, and uh, Kaja--that's what was left when the lead singer left Kajagoogoo, it's way cooler. And U2, of course. Oh, and I've been getting into this jazz-fusion band called Koinonia. That's just what I carry around with me. I've got a lot more at home.
