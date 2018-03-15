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Paradox
4.0
Paradox
, 2018
Paradox
USA / Fantasy, Music / 18+
About
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Filming locations
4.0
Cast
Neil Young
Lukas Nelson
Tato Melgar
Willie Nelson
Micah Nelson
Corey McCormick
Director
Daryl Hannah
Writer
Daryl Hannah
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
23 March 2018
World premiere
15 March 2018
Also known as
Paradox, Paradoks, Παράδοξο, Парадокс, パラドックスの瞬間（とき）
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
11
votes
4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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