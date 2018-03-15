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Poster of Paradox
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Paradox
4.0

Paradox

, 2018
Paradox
USA / Fantasy, Music / 18+
Poster of Paradox
4.0

Cast

Neil Young
Lukas Nelson
Tato Melgar
Willie Nelson
Micah Nelson
Corey McCormick
Director Daryl Hannah
Writer Daryl Hannah
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 23 March 2018
World premiere 15 March 2018
Also known as
Paradox, Paradoks, Παράδοξο, Парадокс, パラドックスの瞬間（とき）

Film rating

4.0
Rate 11 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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