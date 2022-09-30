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Poster of Billie Eilish: Live at the O2
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Billie Eilish: Live at the O2
7.8

Billie Eilish: Live at the O2

, 2023
Billie Eilish: Live at the O2
USA / Music / 18+
Poster of Billie Eilish: Live at the O2
7.8

Synopsis

For the first time in her career, global superstar Billie Eilish is releasing a visual record of her formidable live performance. Featuring intimate and unforgettable moments between Billie and her audience, this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish's record-breaking sold-out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Cast

Billie Eilish
Andrew Marshall
Finneas O'Connell
Pebble
Director Sam Wrench
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 September 2022
World premiere 30 September 2022
Release date
27 January 2023 France
27 January 2023 Georgia R
27 January 2023 Germany
27 January 2023 Great Britain
27 January 2023 Latvia N12
27 January 2023 Lithuania N7
27 January 2023 Malta
27 January 2023 USA
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $2,123,117
Also known as
Billie Eilish: Live at the O2 (Extended Cut), Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish: En vivo desde el O2, Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever - Live at the O2, Apple Music Live: Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish : Happier Than Ever - O2 Arena, Londres 2022

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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