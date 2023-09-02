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6.6
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Bernstein
6.6
Bernstein
, 2023
Maestro
USA / Biography, Drama, Music / 18+
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6.6
Bernstein
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A portrait of Leonard Bernstein's singular charisma and passion for music as he rose to fame as America's first native born, world-renowned conductor, all along following his ambition to compose both symphonic and popular Broadway works.
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Cast
Bradley Cooper
Leonard Bernstein
Carey Mulligan
Felicia Montealegre
Jeremy Strong
Maya Hawke
Sarah Silverman
Matt Bomer
David Oppenheim
Marko Caka
Vincenzo Amato
Bruno Zirato
Greg Hildreth
Isaac
Michael Urie
Jerry Robbins
Brian Klugman
Aaron Copland
Nick Blaemire
Adolph Green
Director
Bradley Cooper
Writer
Bradley Cooper
,
Josh Singer
Composer
Leonard Bernstein
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
19 December 2023
World premiere
2 September 2023
Release date
20 December 2023
Brazil
16
6 December 2023
Germany
1 December 2023
Ireland
15A
7 December 2023
Israel
All
7 December 2023
Portugal
M/14
MPAA
R
Budget
$80,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$383,532
Production
Sikelia Productions, Amblin Entertainment, Lea Pictures
Also known as
Maestro, Маэстро, Bernstein, Ha'Maestro, Maesutoro, Rybernia, Ο μαέστρος, Маестро, マエストロ：その音楽と愛と, 伯恩斯坦, 大师, 大师风华：真爱乐章, 大師風華：真愛樂章, 音乐大师, 마에스트로, マエストロ: その音楽と愛と
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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Leonard Bernstein
Who abandoned Snoopy in the vestibule?
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