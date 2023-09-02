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Poster of Bernstein
6.6
Bernstein - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bernstein
6.6

Bernstein

, 2023
Maestro
USA / Biography, Drama, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bernstein
6.6
Bernstein - Trailer
Bernstein  Trailer

Synopsis

A portrait of Leonard Bernstein's singular charisma and passion for music as he rose to fame as America's first native born, world-renowned conductor, all along following his ambition to compose both symphonic and popular Broadway works.

Cast

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Leonard Bernstein
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Felicia Montealegre
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
David Oppenheim
Marko Caka
Marko Caka
Vincenzo Amato
Vincenzo Amato
Bruno Zirato
Greg Hildreth
Isaac
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Jerry Robbins
Brian Klugman
Aaron Copland
Nick Blaemire
Adolph Green
Director Bradley Cooper
Writer Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Composer Leonard Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 December 2023
World premiere 2 September 2023
Release date
20 December 2023 Brazil 16
6 December 2023 Germany
1 December 2023 Ireland 15A
7 December 2023 Israel All
7 December 2023 Portugal M/14
MPAA R
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $383,532
Production Sikelia Productions, Amblin Entertainment, Lea Pictures
Also known as
Maestro, Маэстро, Bernstein, Ha'Maestro, Maesutoro, Rybernia, Ο μαέστρος, Маестро, マエストロ：その音楽と愛と, 伯恩斯坦, 大师, 大师风华：真爱乐章, 大師風華：真愛樂章, 音乐大师, 마에스트로, マエストロ: その音楽と愛と

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bernstein - Trailer
Bernstein Trailer
Bernstein - Teaser
Bernstein Teaser
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