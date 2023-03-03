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Poster of Maestra
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Maestra
7.7

Maestra

, 2023
Maestra
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Maestra
7.7

Synopsis

'Maestra' looks at what happens when women come together - the extraordinary. In March 2022, fourteen women gathered in Paris to show the world the singular talent that unites them and which, for far too long, has been considered the pursuit of only men. Mothers, daughters, rebels, leaders - over four days, each took to the stage to compete in 'La Maestra', the only competition in the world for female conductors. A mother of twin toddlers from Athens, determined to show her kids anything is possible, a Ukrainian doing all she can to focus on her art and the competition in front of her while Russia invades, a Polish student just starting out, and a French immigrant returning to the city that closed its doors to her many years ago. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one of a kind event created to break yet another glass ceiling for women.

Cast

Marin Alsop
Self
Deborah Borda
Self
Mélisse Brunet
Self
Ustina Dubitsky
Self
Tamara Dworetz
Self
Kwamé Ryan
Self
Anna Sulkowska-Migon
Self
Zoi Zeniodi
Self
Director Maggie Contreras
Composer Anne Chmelewsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 December 2023
World premiere 3 March 2023
Release date
24 May 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,702
Production BRKLY, Burns Park Media, Fishbowl Films
Also known as
Maestra

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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