'Maestra' looks at what happens when women come together - the extraordinary. In March 2022, fourteen women gathered in Paris to show the world the singular talent that unites them and which, for far too long, has been considered the pursuit of only men. Mothers, daughters, rebels, leaders - over four days, each took to the stage to compete in 'La Maestra', the only competition in the world for female conductors. A mother of twin toddlers from Athens, determined to show her kids anything is possible, a Ukrainian doing all she can to focus on her art and the competition in front of her while Russia invades, a Polish student just starting out, and a French immigrant returning to the city that closed its doors to her many years ago. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one of a kind event created to break yet another glass ceiling for women.

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