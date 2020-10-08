The story of the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs and have 20 No. 1 hits throughout their career, transcending more than five decades of changing tastes and styles.
ProductionDiamond Docs, PolyGram Records, Polygram Entertainment
Also known as
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Bee Gees, Bee Gees. Kuidas ravida murtud südant, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Les Bee Gees: Leur Histoire, Untitled Bee Gees Documentary, История группы Bee Gees: Как собрать разбитое сердце, ビー・ジーズ 栄光の軌跡, 比吉斯：如何修補破碎的心
Film rating
8.1
Rate10 votes
8.1IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Barry GibbI am beginning to recognize the fact that nothing is true. Nothing. It's all down to perception.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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