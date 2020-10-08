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Poster of The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
8.1
Kinoafisha Films The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
8.1

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

, 2020
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
8.1

Synopsis

The story of the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs and have 20 No. 1 hits throughout their career, transcending more than five decades of changing tastes and styles.

Cast

Barry Gibb
Self
Maurice Gibb
Self
Robin Gibb
Self
Peter Brown
Self - NEMS Management Team
Eric Clapton
Self - Singer-Songwriter
Vince Melouney
Self - Bee Gees' Guitarist 1967-1969
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson
Songwriter
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson
Songwriter
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson
Songwriter
Noel Gallagher
Oasis
Noel Gallagher
Oasis
Mykael S. Riley
Singer-Songwriter - Steel Pulse, Music Producer - Westminster School of Arts
Director Frank Marshall
Writer Mark Monroe, Tim Roxborogh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 8 October 2020
World premiere 8 October 2020
Release date
19 October 2020 Australia M
8 October 2020 Norway 6
Worldwide Gross $280,367
Production Diamond Docs, PolyGram Records, Polygram Entertainment
Also known as
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Bee Gees, Bee Gees. Kuidas ravida murtud südant, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Les Bee Gees: Leur Histoire, Untitled Bee Gees Documentary, История группы Bee Gees: Как собрать разбитое сердце, ビー・ジーズ 栄光の軌跡, 比吉斯：如何修補破碎的心

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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