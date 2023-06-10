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Poster of Milli Vanilli
7.9
Milli Vanilli - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Milli Vanilli
7.9

Milli Vanilli

, 2023
Milli Vanilli
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Milli Vanilli
7.9
Milli Vanilli - Trailer
Milli Vanilli  Trailer

Synopsis

The story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who became fast friends during their youth in Germany. With Rob coming from a broken home and Fabrice having left an abusive household, they shared a similar upbringing, as well as a future goal: to become famous superstars. In a few short years, their dreams came true. Rob and Fab, better known as Milli Vanilli, became the world's most popular pop duo in 1990 and won the GRAMMY for Best New Artist. However, their ascension to success came with a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.

Cast

Rob Pilatus
Self
Milli Vanilli
Self
Fabrice Morvan
Self
Carmen Pilatus
Self - Rob's Adopted Sister
Rob Sheffield
Self - Rolling Stone, Journalist
Empire Bizarre
Self
Boney M.
Self
Bobby Farrell
Self - Boney M
Frank Farian
Self - Producer
Ingrid Segieth
Self - Frank's Assistant
Director Luke Korem
Composer Mondo Boys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 June 2023
World premiere 10 June 2023
Release date
28 June 2024 Lithuania N
Production Keep On Running Pictures, Fulwell 73, MTV Entertainment Studios
Also known as
Milli Vanilli, Milli Vanill: O Maior Escândalo do Mundo da Música, Milli Vanilli - popin suurin huijaus, Milli Vanilli - popmusikens största bluff, Popmusikkens største fupnummer

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 10 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Milli Vanilli - Trailer
Milli Vanilli Trailer
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