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8.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Shining Will Fall Down
8.4
Shining Will Fall Down
, 2018
Siyanie Obrushitsya Vniz
Russia / Documentary, Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.4
Synopsis
The last concert of "Grazhdanskaya Oborona", held on February 9, 2008 in Yekaterinburg.
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Cast
Alexandr Chesnakov
Self
Natalia Chumakova
Self
Yegor Letov
Self
Pavel Peretolchin
Self
Director
Natalia Chumakova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
19 February 2018
Release date
19 February 2018
Russia
Reflexion Films
18+
Production
Cosmosfilm
Also known as
Siyanie Obrushitsya Vniz, Shining Will Fall Down, Сияние обрушится вниз, Siyaniye obrushitsya vniz
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 26 February 2024
Showtimes
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