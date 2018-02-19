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Poster of Shining Will Fall Down
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Shining Will Fall Down
8.4

Shining Will Fall Down

, 2018
Siyanie Obrushitsya Vniz
Russia / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Shining Will Fall Down
8.4

Synopsis

The last concert of "Grazhdanskaya Oborona", held on February 9, 2008 in Yekaterinburg.

Cast

Alexandr Chesnakov
Self
Natalia Chumakova
Self
Yegor Letov
Self
Pavel Peretolchin
Self
Director Natalia Chumakova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 19 February 2018
Release date
19 February 2018 Russia Reflexion Films 18+
Production Cosmosfilm
Also known as
Siyanie Obrushitsya Vniz, Shining Will Fall Down, Сияние обрушится вниз, Siyaniye obrushitsya vniz

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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