Poster of The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye

The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye

The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye 18+
Synopsis

An intimate, affecting portrait of the life and work of ground-breaking performance artist and music pioneer Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV) and his wife and collaborator, Lady Jaye, centered around the daring sexual transformations the pair underwent for their 'Pandrogyne' project.
Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 February 2011
Release date
6 May 2024 Georgia R
8 March 2012 USA
Worldwide Gross $19,069
Also known as
The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye, Balada o Genesisovi a Lady Jaye, Genesis és Lady Jaye balladája, Genesis i Lady Jaye, La Ballade de Genesis et Lady Jay, The ballad of genesis and Lady Jane, Баллада о Дженезисе и Леди Джей, ジェネシスとレディ・ジェイのバラード
Director
Marie Losier
Cast
Genesis P-Orridge
Lady Jaye Breyer P'Orridge
Big Boy Breyer P'Orridge
Edley Odowd
David Max
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
