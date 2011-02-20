An intimate, affecting portrait of the life and work of ground-breaking performance artist and music pioneer Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV) and his wife and collaborator, Lady Jaye, centered around the daring sexual transformations the pair underwent for their 'Pandrogyne' project.
CountryUSA / France
Runtime1 hour 12 minutes
Production year2011
World premiere20 February 2011
Release date
6 May 2024
Georgia
R
8 March 2012
USA
Worldwide Gross$19,069
Also known as
The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye, Balada o Genesisovi a Lady Jaye, Genesis és Lady Jaye balladája, Genesis i Lady Jaye, La Ballade de Genesis et Lady Jay, The ballad of genesis and Lady Jane, Баллада о Дженезисе и Леди Джей, ジェネシスとレディ・ジェイのバラード