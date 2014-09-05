[first lines]
Louise Wade
[narrating]
It was another world, Alabama in 1935. A harder world for sure. Middle of the Depression. Not a job to be found for 100 miles once the cotton was in.
Louise Wade
William and Helen Hemsley would have been better advised to wait before marrying and starting a family. But as they usually do, love and passion got in front of logic and patience. And in obedience with the scripture, the Hemsleys set about the business of being fruitful and multiplying, and starting a whole new life in the big city of Decatur.