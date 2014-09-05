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Poster of The Identical
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Identical
5.2

The Identical

, 2014
The Identical
USA / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of The Identical
5.2

Cast

Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Reece Wade
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Louise Wade
Seth Green
Seth Green
Dino
Joe Pantoliano
Joe Pantoliano
Avi Hirshberg
Brian Geraghty
Brian Geraghty
William Hemsley
Blake Rayne
Drexel Hemsley
Blake Rayne
Drexel Hemsley
Erin Cottrell
Jenny O'Brien
Amanda Crew
Amanda Crew
Helen Hemsley
Waylon Payne
Tony Nash
Danny Woodburn
Danny Woodburn
Damon
Director Dustin Marcellino
Writer Wade Cummins, Howard Klausner
Composer Klaus Badelt, Christopher Carmichael, Jerry Marcellino, Yochanan Marcellino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 September 2014
Release date
13 November 2014 Brazil 10 Anos
5 September 2014 USA PG
MPAA PG
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,840,991
Production City of Peace Films, Identical Production Company
Also known as
The Identical, Benzer Sesler, Idénticos, Idênticos, Idênticos - Dois Destinos Cruzados Por Um Sonho, Такой же

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 15 June 2022

Quotes

[first lines]
Louise Wade [narrating] It was another world, Alabama in 1935. A harder world for sure. Middle of the Depression. Not a job to be found for 100 miles once the cotton was in.
Louise Wade William and Helen Hemsley would have been better advised to wait before marrying and starting a family. But as they usually do, love and passion got in front of logic and patience. And in obedience with the scripture, the Hemsleys set about the business of being fruitful and multiplying, and starting a whole new life in the big city of Decatur.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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