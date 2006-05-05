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Poster of Confetti
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Confetti
5.7

Confetti

, 2006
Confetti
Great Britain / Comedy, Music, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Confetti
5.7

Cast

Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman
Matt
Jessica Hynes
Jessica Hynes
Sam
Stephen Mangan
Stephen Mangan
Josef
Meredith MacNeill
Isabelle
Robert Webb
Michael
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
Joanna
Vincent Franklin
Vincent Franklin
Archie
Jason Watkins
Jason Watkins
Gregory
Felicity Montagu
Vivien
Jimmy Carr
Antoni
Director Debbie Isitt
Writer Debbie Isitt
Composer Billy Alessi, Paul Englishby
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 May 2006
World premiere 5 May 2006
Release date
11 October 2006 France
5 May 2006 Romania 15
5 May 2006 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,903,131
Production Confetti Productions Ltd., Wasted Talent, BBC Film
Also known as
Confetti, Confetti - Heirate lieber ungewöhnlich, Konfetti, Konfetti gyôten! Kekkon kontesuto, Um Casamento Original, Конфети, Конфетти, コンフェッティ 仰天!結婚コンテスト, 喜糖, 甜蜜婚礼

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Sam I'm slightly tone deaf, but Matt's always said if I wasn't tone deaf, I'd have a very good voice.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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