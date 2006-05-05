Cast
Meredith MacNeill
Isabelle
Cast and Crew
Director
Debbie Isitt
Writer
Debbie Isitt
Composer
Billy Alessi, Paul Englishby
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2006
Online premiere
5 May 2006
World premiere
5 May 2006
Release date
|11 October 2006
|France
|
|
|5 May 2006
|Romania
|
|15
|5 May 2006
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$4,903,131
Production
Confetti Productions Ltd., Wasted Talent, BBC Film
Also known as
Confetti, Confetti - Heirate lieber ungewöhnlich, Konfetti, Konfetti gyôten! Kekkon kontesuto, Um Casamento Original, Конфети, Конфетти, コンフェッティ 仰天!結婚コンテスト, 喜糖, 甜蜜婚礼