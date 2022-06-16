Press Play
Press Play
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 November 2022
World premiere
16 June 2022
Release date
|22 September 2022
|Russia
| Arna Media
|12+
|28 July 2022
|Australia
|
|PG
|16 June 2022
|Germany
|
|6
|29 September 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|12+
|21 June 2022
|Netherlands
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$216,850
Production
CJ Entertainment, Jalapeno Goat
Also known as
Press Play, Press Play and Love Again, Press Play - La musica della nostra vita, Rejouer le passé, Sıradaki Şarkı, Время между нами, До зустрічі крізь час