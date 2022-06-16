Menu
Poster of Press Play
Poster of Press Play
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Press Play

Press Play

Press Play 18+
Press Play - trailer in russian
Press Play  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 November 2022
World premiere 16 June 2022
Release date
22 September 2022 Russia Arna Media 12+
28 July 2022 Australia PG
16 June 2022 Germany 6
29 September 2022 Kyrgyzstan 12+
21 June 2022 Netherlands
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $216,850
Production CJ Entertainment, Jalapeno Goat
Also known as
Press Play, Press Play and Love Again, Press Play - La musica della nostra vita, Rejouer le passé, Sıradaki Şarkı, Время между нами, До зустрічі крізь час
Director
Greg Björkman
Greg Björkman
Cast
Lewis Pullman
Lewis Pullman
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Christina Chang
Christina Chang
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Clara Rugaard
Clara Rugaard
Cast and Crew
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Press Play - trailer in russian
Press Play Trailer in russian
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
