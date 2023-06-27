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Poster of Wham!
7.6
Wham! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wham!
7.6

Wham!

, 2023
Wham!
Great Britain, USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wham!
7.6
Wham! - Trailer
Wham!  Trailer

Synopsis

Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

Cast

Wham!
Wham!
George Michael
Self
Andrew Ridgeley
Self
Bananarama
Self
Bono
Self
David Bowie
David Bowie
Self
Boy George
Self
Phil Collins
Self
Mark Dean
Self - Innervision Records
Helen DeMacque
Self
Director Chris Smith
Writer Clare Keogh
Composer Tim Atack
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 July 2023
World premiere 27 June 2023
Production Ventureland, Passion Pictures, Library Films
Also known as
Wham!, Wham, WHAM!：渾然天成, ワム!

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wham! - Trailer
Wham! Trailer
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Quotes

George Michael I always get really shy when there's loads and loads of other pop stars about. I just tend to clam up a bit.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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