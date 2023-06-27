All Top Trailers on Our Channel

I always get really shy when there's loads and loads of other pop stars about. I just tend to clam up a bit.

George Michael I always get really shy when there's loads and loads of other pop stars about. I just tend to clam up a bit.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.