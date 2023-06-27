Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Wham!
7.6
Wham!
, 2023
Wham!
Great Britain, USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
7.6
Wham!
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.
Expand
Cast
Wham!
Wham!
George Michael
Self
Andrew Ridgeley
Self
Bananarama
Self
Bono
Self
David Bowie
Self
Boy George
Self
Phil Collins
Self
Mark Dean
Self - Innervision Records
Helen DeMacque
Self
Director
Chris Smith
Writer
Clare Keogh
Composer
Tim Atack
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
4 July 2023
World premiere
27 June 2023
Production
Ventureland, Passion Pictures, Library Films
Also known as
Wham!, Wham, WHAM!：渾然天成, ワム!
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
14
votes
7.5
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Wham!
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
George Michael
I always get really shy when there's loads and loads of other pop stars about. I just tend to clam up a bit.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Wham!
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
Biography, Documentary, Music
2018, Great Britain
8.0
The Lovers & the Despot
Documentary
2016, Great Britain
6.0
Live in London
Musical
2009, Great Britain
8.0
Film in Collections
Movies About Musicians
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree