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Poster of MET Opera: Champion
7.4
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: Champion
7.4

MET Opera: Champion

, 2023
The Metropolitan Opera: Champion
USA / Music / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: Champion
7.4

Synopsis

Six-time Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

Cast

Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Self - Conductor
Lawrence Brownlee
Self - Host
Eric Owens
Emile Griffith
Latonia Moore
Emelda Griffith
Eric Greene
Benny 'Kid' Paret
Paul Groves
Howie Albert
Chauncey Packer
Luis Rodrigo Griffith
Lee Wilkof
Ring Announcer
Ryan Speedo Green
Young Emile Griffith
Stephanie Blythe
Kathy Hagen
Writer Michael Cristofer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 April 2023
Release date
29 April 2023 Finland Luok vap
29 April 2023 France
29 April 2023 Germany
29 April 2023 Iceland Allowed
29 April 2023 Latvia U
29 April 2023 Lithuania N13
29 April 2023 Romania o.A.
29 April 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $3,633
Production The Metropolitan Opera, A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production, A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Terence Blanchard / Libretto by Michael Cristofer: Champion, MET Opera: Champion

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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