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Poster of World's Best
5.5
World's Best - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films World's Best
5.5

World's Best

, 2023
World's Best
USA / Comedy, Family, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of World's Best
5.5
World's Best - Trailer
World's Best  Trailer

Synopsis

In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.

Cast

Utkarsh Ambudkar
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Suresh
Punam Patel
Punam Patel
Priya
Kathryn Greenwood
Ms. Sage
Sathya Sridharan
Mike Dara
Manny Magnus
Prem Patel
Max Malas
Jerome
Jake Choi
Jake Choi
Mr. Oh
Piper Wallace
Claire
Kayla Njeri
Mercedes
Dorian Giordano
Gabe
Chris River
Brooklyn
Director Roshan Sethi
Writer Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jamie King
Composer Jongnic Bontemps, Raashi Kulkarni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 June 2023
World premiere 23 June 2023
MPAA PG
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Old 320 Sycamore, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
World's Best, El mejor del mundo, Der Beste der Welt, Dünyanın En İyisi, Le meilleur, Mathinated, Najlepsi, O Melhor do Mundo, ワールド・ベスト

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
World's Best - Trailer
World's Best Trailer
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