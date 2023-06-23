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World's Best
5.5
World's Best
, 2023
World's Best
USA / Comedy, Family, Music / 18+
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5.5
World's Best
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.
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Cast
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Suresh
Punam Patel
Priya
Kathryn Greenwood
Ms. Sage
Sathya Sridharan
Mike Dara
Manny Magnus
Prem Patel
Max Malas
Jerome
Jake Choi
Mr. Oh
Piper Wallace
Claire
Kayla Njeri
Mercedes
Dorian Giordano
Gabe
Chris River
Brooklyn
Director
Roshan Sethi
Writer
Utkarsh Ambudkar
,
Jamie King
Composer
Jongnic Bontemps
,
Raashi Kulkarni
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
23 June 2023
World premiere
23 June 2023
MPAA
PG
Production
Walt Disney Pictures, Old 320 Sycamore, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
World's Best, El mejor del mundo, Der Beste der Welt, Dünyanın En İyisi, Le meilleur, Mathinated, Najlepsi, O Melhor do Mundo, ワールド・ベスト
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
12
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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