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Poster of Butterflies Are Free
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Butterflies Are Free
7.2

Butterflies Are Free

, 1972
Butterflies Are Free
USA / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Butterflies Are Free
7.2

Synopsis

Striving to be independent, the blind but determined Don Baker moves away from his overprotective mother. After settling into his new San Francisco digs, Don meets kooky neighbor Jill Tanner. Don's quick wit and good looks disarm the free-spirited Jill, and before long they're more than just friends. Will Mrs. Baker's incessant meddling destroy Don and Jill's budding relationship?

Cast

Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Jill
Edward Albert
Don
Eileen Heckart
Mrs. Baker
Paul Michael Glaser
Paul Michael Glaser
Ralph
Michael Warren
Roy
Charlene Jones
Girl in Mod Shop
Jessica Rains
1st Girl
Paul Ryan
Man in Mod Shop
Debralee Scott
Girl in Opening Credits
Sandra Vacey
Girl in Mod Shop
Director Milton Katselas
Writer Leonard Gershe
Composer Bob Alcivar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 6 July 1972
Release date
16 March 1973 Ireland 18
6 July 1972 USA
Production Frankovich Productions
Also known as
Butterflies Are Free, Las mariposas son libres, Schmetterlinge sind frei, A pillangók szabadok, Batafurai wa furî, Fluturii sunt liberi, Fri som en sommerfugl, Fri som fjärilen, Kelebekler Hürdür, Le farfalle sono libere, Les papallones són lliures, Liberdade para as Borboletas, Motyle są wolne, Oi petaloudes einai eleftheres, Só as Borboletas São Livres, Sommerfugler er fri, Tjejen som bodde bredvid, Vapaa kuin perhonen, Vlinders zijn vrij, Οι πεταλούδες είναι ελεύθερες, Бабочки свободны, Метелики вільні, Пеперудите са свободни, 나비의 외출, バタフライはフリー, 蝴蝶小姐, 蝴蝶是自由的, Motyle sa wolne

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Mrs. Baker [interrogating Jill about being divorced] How long were you married?
Jill Six days.
Mrs. Baker And on the seventh day you rested?
Jill No, I split.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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