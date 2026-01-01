Striving to be independent, the blind but determined Don Baker moves away from his overprotective mother. After settling into his new San Francisco digs, Don meets kooky neighbor Jill Tanner. Don's quick wit and good looks disarm the free-spirited Jill, and before long they're more than just friends. Will Mrs. Baker's incessant meddling destroy Don and Jill's budding relationship?
Butterflies Are Free, Las mariposas son libres, Schmetterlinge sind frei, A pillangók szabadok, Batafurai wa furî, Fluturii sunt liberi, Fri som en sommerfugl, Fri som fjärilen, Kelebekler Hürdür, Le farfalle sono libere, Les papallones són lliures, Liberdade para as Borboletas, Motyle są wolne, Oi petaloudes einai eleftheres, Só as Borboletas São Livres, Sommerfugler er fri, Tjejen som bodde bredvid, Vapaa kuin perhonen, Vlinders zijn vrij, Οι πεταλούδες είναι ελεύθερες, Бабочки свободны, Метелики вільні, Пеперудите са свободни, 나비의 외출, バタフライはフリー, 蝴蝶小姐, 蝴蝶是自由的, Motyle sa wolne