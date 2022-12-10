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Poster of MET Opera: The Hours
8.3
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: The Hours
8.3

MET Opera: The Hours

, 2022
The Metropolitan Opera: The Hours
USA / Music / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: The Hours
8.3

Synopsis

Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. The exciting premiere radiates with star power, with Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera’s trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this compelling drama, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct Puts’s poignant and powerful score.

Cast

Renée Fleming
Clarissa Vaughan
Denyce Graves
John Holiday
Sean Panikkar
William Burden
Louis
Kyle Ketelsen
Kelli O'Hara
Joyce DiDonato
Virginia Woolf
Kathleen Kim
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Self - Conductor
Tony Stevenson
Walter
Metropolitan Opera Ballet
Ballet
Director Gary Halvorson
Writer Gregory Pierce, Michael Cunningham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 December 2022
Release date
4 March 2023 Iceland Allowed
10 December 2022 Latvia U
10 December 2022 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $874,717
Production A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Kevin Puts: The Hours, Libretto by Greg Pierce, Met Opera: The Hours

Film rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 17 January 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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