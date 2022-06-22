Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut

George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut

George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 22 June 2022
Release date
22 June 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
Production Coffee & TV
Also known as
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut, George Michael: wolność. Wersja reżyserska
Director
George Michael
David Austin
Cast
George Michael
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Cast and Crew
Similar films for George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
Wham! 7.6
Wham! (2023)
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream (2022)
Live in London 8.1
Live in London (2009)
Martin Margiela: In His Own Words 7.4
Martin Margiela: In His Own Words (2019)

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more