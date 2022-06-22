Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
18+
Biography
Documentary
Music
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
22 June 2022
Release date
22 June 2022
Kazakhstan
18+
Production
Coffee & TV
Also known as
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut, George Michael: wolność. Wersja reżyserska
Director
George Michael
David Austin
Cast
George Michael
Cindy Crawford
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Cast and Crew
Similar films for George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
7.6
Wham!
(2023)
7.9
Moonage Daydream
(2022)
8.1
Live in London
(2009)
7.4
Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
(2019)
Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
