Poster of Rebellion
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rebellion

Rebellion

Rebelión 18+
Synopsis

Joe Arroyo and his musicians will embark together on this psychedelic journey through various hotel rooms. Rebelión is the portrait of a genius in the depths of his intimacy, the throb of a soul in love and tormented by that great love: music. It is a timeless journey through his life, passing through the dark and lonely place where the creative act happens, where his talent is on the surface and his emotions are free, as well as his whims. The story takes place in hotel rooms, overflowing with chaos and the genius of Joe. A hotel room that are many and that, in turn, contains the agony of the genius who sabotages everything he loves to remain free.
Country Argentina / Colombia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 October 2022
Release date
3 November 2022 Colombia
Worldwide Gross $25,540
Production Rhayuela Films (I), Wideangle Films
Also known as
Rebelión, Rebellion, Mäss
Director
José Luis Rugeles
Cast
Jhon Narváez
Angie Cepeda
Martín Seefeld
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
