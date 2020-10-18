Stéphane Lissner, director of the Paris Opera, entrusts the staging of the opera-ballet Les Indes galantes to the visual artist Clément Cogitore. Based on the experience of his short film Les Indes galantes, the artist updates Jean-Philippe Rameau's baroque masterpiece (1735) by bringing together lyric song and urban dance. The choreography is entrusted to Bintou Dembélé who supervises dancers from krump, popping, voguing or even experimental hip hop. From rehearsals to the Premiere, Philippe Béziat films the meeting of urban dancers with the lyric institution and invites the spectator to share a human and artistic experience.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2020
Online premiere14 January 2022
World premiere18 October 2020
Release date
23 June 2021
France
U
Worldwide Gross$308,429
ProductionLes Films Pelléas
Also known as
Indes galantes, Gallant Indies, Indiile galante, Les Indes Galantes: Barock und Streetdance an der Pariser Oper, Галантная Индия