Gallant Indies
Poster of Gallant Indies
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Gallant Indies

Gallant Indies

Indes galantes
Synopsis

Stéphane Lissner, director of the Paris Opera, entrusts the staging of the opera-ballet Les Indes galantes to the visual artist Clément Cogitore. Based on the experience of his short film Les Indes galantes, the artist updates Jean-Philippe Rameau's baroque masterpiece (1735) by bringing together lyric song and urban dance. The choreography is entrusted to Bintou Dembélé who supervises dancers from krump, popping, voguing or even experimental hip hop. From rehearsals to the Premiere, Philippe Béziat films the meeting of urban dancers with the lyric institution and invites the spectator to share a human and artistic experience.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 14 January 2022
World premiere 18 October 2020
23 June 2021 France U
Worldwide Gross $308,429
Production Les Films Pelléas
Indes galantes, Gallant Indies, Indiile galante, Les Indes Galantes: Barock und Streetdance an der Pariser Oper, Галантная Индия
Philippe Béziat
6.8
6.8 IMDb
