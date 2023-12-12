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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
7.2
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
, 2023
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
USA / Music / 18+
About
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7.2
Synopsis
A young mother labeled impure. A shepherd boy considered “unclean". Experience Jesus’ birth through their eyes as CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT blends The Messengers and The Shepherd into one special remastered and re-scored story.
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Cast
Sara Anne
Young Mary
Aaron Himelstein
Alex Veadov
Vanessa Benavente
Mother Mary
Antonio Brunetti
Nathan
Joshua Aaron
Self
Rom Barkhordar
Alican Barlas
Tychicus
Andrea Bocelli
Self
Matteo Bocelli
Self
Raj Bond
Joseph
One Voice Children's Choir
Self
Director
Jacob Schwarz
,
Dallas Jenkins
Writer
Dallas Jenkins
,
Ryan Swanson
,
Tyler Thompson
Composer
Dan Haseltine
,
Eddie Hoagland
,
Matthew S. Nelson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
17 September 2025
World premiere
12 December 2023
Release date
12 December 2023
Azerbaijan
12 December 2023
Bulgaria
12 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
12 December 2023
Moldova
12 December 2023
Tajikistan
12 December 2023
Uzbekistan
Production
Mystery Box, Loaves & Fishes Production, Out of Order Studios
Also known as
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night, A kiválasztottak: Karácsonyi különkiadás, Wybrani: Święta noc
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 18 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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