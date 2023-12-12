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Poster of Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
7.2

Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night

, 2023
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
USA / Music / 18+
Poster of Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
7.2

Synopsis

A young mother labeled impure. A shepherd boy considered “unclean". Experience Jesus’ birth through their eyes as CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT blends The Messengers and The Shepherd into one special remastered and re-scored story.

Cast

Sara Anne
Young Mary
Aaron Himelstein
Alex Veadov
Alex Veadov
Vanessa Benavente
Mother Mary
Antonio Brunetti
Nathan
Joshua Aaron
Self
Rom Barkhordar
Alican Barlas
Tychicus
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli
Self
Matteo Bocelli
Self
Raj Bond
Joseph
One Voice Children's Choir
Self
Director Jacob Schwarz, Dallas Jenkins
Writer Dallas Jenkins, Ryan Swanson, Tyler Thompson
Composer Dan Haseltine, Eddie Hoagland, Matthew S. Nelson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 September 2025
World premiere 12 December 2023
Release date
12 December 2023 Azerbaijan
12 December 2023 Bulgaria
12 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
12 December 2023 Moldova
12 December 2023 Tajikistan
12 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Production Mystery Box, Loaves & Fishes Production, Out of Order Studios
Also known as
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night, A kiválasztottak: Karácsonyi különkiadás, Wybrani: Święta noc

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 18 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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