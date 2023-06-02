When the idealistic Paula resumes her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto convinces his partners to establish their tomato cooperative in a village in the region. But to win back Paula's heart and save the company from bankruptcy, Teto must definitely overcome his spoiled playboy habits and face the interests of a powerful farmer, who stands in his way.
Ricos de Amor 2, Rich in Love 2, Reichlich Verliebt 2, Ricchi d'amore 2, Riche en amour 2, Rik på kjærlighet 2, Rika på kärlek 2, Zakochany bogacz 2, 因爱富有2, Богатые тоже любят, غني بالحب 2, 리치 인 러브 2, Богатство в любви 2, 富有的愛 2, Ricos em Amor: Parte 2, Богат любовью 2, รวยเล่ห์รัก 2, リッチ・イン・ラブ 2, Reich an Liebe 2, Ricco d'Amore 2, Rich in Love: Part 2, Rico en Amor 2