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Poster of Rich in Love 2
4.8
Rich in Love 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rich in Love 2
4.8

Rich in Love 2

, 2023
Ricos de Amor 2
Brazil / Comedy, Music, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rich in Love 2
4.8
Rich in Love 2 - Trailer
Rich in Love 2  Trailer

Synopsis

When the idealistic Paula resumes her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto convinces his partners to establish their tomato cooperative in a village in the region. But to win back Paula's heart and save the company from bankruptcy, Teto must definitely overcome his spoiled playboy habits and face the interests of a powerful farmer, who stands in his way.

Cast

Giovanna Lancellotti
Paula
Danilo Mesquita
Teto
Fernanda Paes Leme
Alana
Jaffar Bambirra
Igor
Lellê
Monique
Adanilo
Tauan
Kevin Andrew Rivera
Igor
Kevin Andrew Rivera
Igor
Aline Dias
Solange
Brandon English
Tuyuka
Brandon English
Tuyuka
Ernani Moraes
Teodoro
Director Bruno Garotti
Writer Bruno Garotti, Sylvio Gonçalves, Maíra Oliveira, Jama Wapichana
Composer Flavia Tygel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 2 June 2023
Production Ananã Produções
Also known as
Ricos de Amor 2, Rich in Love 2, Reichlich Verliebt 2, Ricchi d'amore 2, Riche en amour 2, Rik på kjærlighet 2, Rika på kärlek 2, Zakochany bogacz 2, 因爱富有2, Богатые тоже любят, غني بالحب 2, 리치 인 러브 2, Богатство в любви 2, 富有的愛 2, Ricos em Amor: Parte 2, Богат любовью 2, รวยเล่ห์รัก 2, リッチ・イン・ラブ 2, Reich an Liebe 2, Ricco d'Amore 2, Rich in Love: Part 2, Rico en Amor 2

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rich in Love 2 - Trailer
Rich in Love 2 Trailer
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