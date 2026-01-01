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8.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Queendom
8.0
Queendom
, 2019
Queendom
South Korea / Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.0
Synopsis
Queendom is a competition in which six of the top South Korean girl groups compete in a comeback battle, where they will all release a new single on the same day and see who wins on the music charts.
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Cast
Miyeon
Self - contestant
Soojin
Self - contestant
Chan-mi Kim
Self - Guest
Minnie
Self - contestant
Hye Jung Shin
Self - Guest
Kim Seol-hyeon
Song Yuqi
Self - Guest
Song Yuqi
Self - Guest
Lee Da-hee
Self - Host
Taeyeon
Self - Host
Sung-kyu Jang
Self - Host
Yong-Jin Lee
Self - Host
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2019
Production
Mnet
Also known as
Queendom
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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