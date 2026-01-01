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Poster of Queendom
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Queendom
8.0

Queendom

, 2019
Queendom
South Korea / Music / 18+
Poster of Queendom
8.0

Synopsis

Queendom is a competition in which six of the top South Korean girl groups compete in a comeback battle, where they will all release a new single on the same day and see who wins on the music charts.

Cast

Miyeon
Self - contestant
Soojin
Self - contestant
Chan-mi Kim
Self - Guest
Minnie
Minnie
Self - contestant
Hye Jung Shin
Self - Guest
Kim Seol-hyeon
Song Yuqi
Self - Guest
Song Yuqi
Self - Guest
Lee Da-hee
Self - Host
Taeyeon
Self - Host
Sung-kyu Jang
Self - Host
Yong-Jin Lee
Self - Host
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
Production Mnet
Also known as
Queendom

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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