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Площадки
2.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Out of the Box
2.4
Out of the Box
, 2021
Out of the Box
Russia / Music, Short / 18+
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2.4
Out of the Box
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Aleksandr Gorchilin
Yan Ge
Margarita Kron
Mariya Selezneva
Nikita Elenev
Svetlana Mamresheva
Director
Kirill Serebrennikov
Writer
Kirill Serebrennikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
9 December 2021
World premiere
9 December 2021
Production
H&M
Also known as
Out of the Box, Arkxic Durs, Արկղից դուրս
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Film rating
2.4
Rate
14
votes
2.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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