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Poster of Out of the Box
2.4
Out of the Box - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Out of the Box
2.4

Out of the Box

, 2021
Out of the Box
Russia / Music, Short / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Out of the Box
2.4
Out of the Box - Teaser
Out of the Box  Teaser

Cast

Aleksandr Gorchilin
Aleksandr Gorchilin
Yan Ge
Yan Ge
Margarita Kron
Mariya Selezneva
Nikita Elenev
Nikita Elenev
Svetlana Mamresheva
Svetlana Mamresheva
Director Kirill Serebrennikov
Writer Kirill Serebrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 9 December 2021
World premiere 9 December 2021
Production H&M
Also known as
Out of the Box, Arkxic Durs, Արկղից դուրս

Film rating

2.4
Rate 14 votes
2.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Out of the Box - Teaser
Out of the Box Teaser
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