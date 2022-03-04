Menu
Bergen
Bergen
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Drama
Music
Country
Turkey
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
4 March 2022
Release date
10 March 2022
Germany
16
4 March 2022
Turkey
Worldwide Gross
$6,427,913
Production
Orchestra Content
Also known as
Bergen
Director
Caner Alper
Mehmet Binay
Cast
Farah Zeynep Abdullah
Erdal Beşikçioğlu
Ahmet Kayakesen
Tilbe Saran
Similar films for Bergen
6.5
Elveda Katya
(2012)
Film rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
