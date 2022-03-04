Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bergen
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bergen

Bergen

Bergen 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 4 March 2022
Release date
10 March 2022 Germany 16
4 March 2022 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $6,427,913
Production Orchestra Content
Also known as
Bergen
Director
Caner Alper
Mehmet Binay
Cast
Farah Zeynep Abdullah
Erdal Beşikçioğlu
Ahmet Kayakesen
Tilbe Saran
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Bergen
Elveda Katya 6.5
Elveda Katya (2012)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more