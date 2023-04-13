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Poster of Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
7.4

Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere

, 2023
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
7.4

Synopsis

Be the first to hear the band’s new album, 72 Seasons, the day before its release, on the big screen with pummeling surround sound in this special event exclusively in cinemas for one night only.
72 Seasons - Global Premiere will feature exclusive interviews with Metallica, with the full band delving into the origins and stories behind the songs and accompanying music videos for every track on the album. The result will be a one-night-only opportunity for fans to experience 72 Seasons first and fully.
There will also be a few surprises on the night that you won’t want to miss! We look forward to welcoming you all to this historic night in cinemas around the world.

Cast

Kirk Hammett
Self
James Hetfield
James Hetfield
Self
Robert Trujillo
Self
Lars Ulrich
Self
Director Timothy Saccenti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 April 2023
Release date
13 April 2023 Bulgaria
13 April 2023 Croatia
13 April 2023 Finland Tulossa
13 April 2023 Georgia R
13 April 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
13 April 2023 Latvia N16
13 April 2023 Lithuania N13
13 April 2023 Moldova 12
13 April 2023 Romania o.A.
13 April 2023 Serbia
13 April 2023 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $694,634
Also known as
Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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