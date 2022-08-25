Cast
Laurent Cirade
Claude Burgos
Louis-Damien Kapfer
Lambert Lallemand
Cast and Crew
Composer
Elise Luguern, Fettouma Ziouani, Zahia Ziouani
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
25 August 2022
Release date
|20 June 2024
|Australia
|
|PG
|18 July 2024
|Brazil
|
|10
|25 January 2023
|France
|
|
|15 June 2023
|Germany
|
|6
|29 May 2025
|Italy
|
|
|7 August 2024
|South Korea
|
|12
|27 October 2023
|Spain
|
|
|20 October 2023
|Taiwan
|
|0+
Budget
€4,370,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,982,102
Production
Easy Tiger, Estello Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Divertimento, Divertimento - Ein Orchester für alle, Дивертисмент, Dibeleutimento, Ha'Mena'tzakhat, パリのちいさなオーケストラ, 交響狂花, 琴音芳华