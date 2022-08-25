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Poster of Divertimento
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Divertimento
7.3

Divertimento

, 2022
Divertimento
France / Biography, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Divertimento
7.3

Cast

Oulaya Amamra
Oulaya Amamra
Zahia Ziouali
Lina El Arabi
Fettouma Ziouali
Niels Arestrup
Niels Arestrup
Sergiu Celibidache
Zinedine Soualem
Zinedine Soualem
Abdel Ziouali
Nadia Kaci
Mme Ziouali
Laurent Cirade
Claude Burgos
Martin Chapoutot
Dylan
Louis-Damien Kapfer
Lambert Lallemand
Salomé Desnoues
Pauline
Aurélien Carbou
Gabriel
Director Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar
Writer Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, Clara Bourreau
Composer Elise Luguern, Fettouma Ziouani, Zahia Ziouani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 August 2022
Release date
20 June 2024 Australia PG
18 July 2024 Brazil 10
25 January 2023 France
15 June 2023 Germany 6
29 May 2025 Italy
7 August 2024 South Korea 12
27 October 2023 Spain
20 October 2023 Taiwan 0+
Budget €4,370,000
Worldwide Gross $1,982,102
Production Easy Tiger, Estello Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Divertimento, Divertimento - Ein Orchester für alle, Дивертисмент, Dibeleutimento, Ha'Mena'tzakhat, パリのちいさなオーケストラ, 交響狂花, 琴音芳华

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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