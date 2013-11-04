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8.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Die Walküre
8.8
Die Walküre
, 2010
Die Walküre
Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
8.8
Cast
Simon O'Driscoll
Jon Tomlinson
Vitalij Kowaljow
Wotan
Waltraud Meier
Sieglinde
Ekaterina Gubanova
Fricka
Ivonne Fuchs
Waltraute
Simon O'Neill
Siegmund
Nina Stemme
Daniel Barenboim
Self - Conductor
Susan Foster
Helmwige
Danielle Halbwachs
Gerhilde
Carola Hoehn
Ortlinde
Director
Guy Cassiers
,
Emanuele Garofalo
Composer
Richard Wagner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
4 November 2013
World premiere
4 November 2013
Production
Teatro alla Scala
Also known as
Die Walküre
More
Film rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
9.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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