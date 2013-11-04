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Poster of Die Walküre
8.8
Kinoafisha Films Die Walküre
8.8

Die Walküre

, 2010
Die Walküre
Music / 18+
Poster of Die Walküre
8.8

Cast

Simon O'Driscoll
Jon Tomlinson
Vitalij Kowaljow
Wotan
Waltraud Meier
Sieglinde
Ekaterina Gubanova
Fricka
Ivonne Fuchs
Waltraute
Simon O'Neill
Siegmund
Nina Stemme
Daniel Barenboim
Self - Conductor
Susan Foster
Helmwige
Danielle Halbwachs
Gerhilde
Carola Hoehn
Ortlinde
Director Guy Cassiers, Emanuele Garofalo
Composer Richard Wagner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 4 November 2013
World premiere 4 November 2013
Production Teatro alla Scala
Also known as
Die Walküre

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
9.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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