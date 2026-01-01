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Poster of Аn der Wien: Thaïs
Kinoafisha Films Аn der Wien: Thaïs

Аn der Wien: Thaïs

, 2021
Massenet: Thaïs
Austria / Music / 18+
Poster of Аn der Wien: Thaïs

Cast

Nicole Chevalier
Thaïs
Günes Gürle
Palémon
Carolina Lippo
Crobyle
Roberto Saccà
Nicias
Sofia Vinnik
Albine
Josef Wagner
Athanaël
Samuel Wegleitner
Amor
Director Tiziano Mancini
Writer Anatole France, Louis Gallet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Theater an der Wien
Also known as
Massenet: Thaïs

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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