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Аn der Wien: Thaïs
Аn der Wien: Thaïs
, 2021
Massenet: Thaïs
Austria / Music / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Cast
Nicole Chevalier
Thaïs
Günes Gürle
Palémon
Carolina Lippo
Crobyle
Roberto Saccà
Nicias
Sofia Vinnik
Albine
Josef Wagner
Athanaël
Samuel Wegleitner
Amor
Director
Tiziano Mancini
Writer
Anatole France
,
Louis Gallet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2021
Production
Theater an der Wien
Also known as
Massenet: Thaïs
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